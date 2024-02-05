Hertz is pausing purchases from Polestar as it shifts away from EVs

By

Rental car company Hertz recently announced plans to slow down its electrification strategy by selling off some electric vehicles (EVs), and now the company has halted its plans to purchase EVs from the Polestar.

After a filing last month revealed the decision from Hertz to cut its EV fleet by around 20,000 vehicles, the rental car company’s CEO Stephen Scherr reportedly asked Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath to pause EV purchases in 2024, according to a report from the Financial Times. Ingenlath said that the automaker agreed to waive requirements to purchase a certain number of Polestar EVs this year, so long as Hertz agrees to avoid selling the vehicles early, or for significantly cheaper than they were purchased for.

According to Ingenlath, the companies agreed that Hertz would “keep the cars longer than a year, we work with them, and we have the right to first refusal whenever they want to take them out of the fleet.”

Polestar has thus far sold around 13,000 of its EVs to the rental company out of 65,000 units agreed upon in a 2022 announcement of the deal. Despite the pause on 2024 sales, Ingenlath also said that the companies have a “clear intention” to re-introduce large-scale Polestar sales in the future, though they’ll “have to review at the time” whether to reboot the company’s EV sales in 2025.

Last month, Hertz started selling some of its Tesla inventory off, ahead of the company’s filing stating that it was looking to slash its EV fleet. Hertz is set to report its earnings on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, neither Hertz nor Polestar has responded to Teslarati’s requests for comment.

The news comes just days after reports suggested that parent company Volvo could be preparing to off-load Polestar, with Volvo owner Geely set to take over. It also comes after Polestar announced plans to cut around 15 percent of its global workforce, and just months after the automaker entered production of the Polestar 4 crossover SUV.

