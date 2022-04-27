Polestar 2 gets a fresh design with sustainability and ethical sourcing in focus

By

Polestar announced today that its award-winning electric vehicle, the Polestar 2, is receiving sustainability and design updates to minimize climate impact and increase material sourcing transparency as ethical sourcing remains a primary focus of the Swedish automaker.

The Polestar 2 is receiving design updates to its interior, as well as new colors and wheel options for drivers to choose from when ordering the all-electric vehicle. Additionally, numerous improvements to vehicle range ratings will be applied to future builds of the Polestar 2 thanks to the expansion of blockchain traceability for ethical mining practices and a reduced carbon footprint due to the use of renewable energy.

“We have revisited the materials and processes that go into making Polestar 2, introducing updates that reduce climate impact and increase the material traceability of this award-winning car,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said. “These are important additions to how we can improve cars over their lifetime – not just with functionality and design updates but addressing sustainability and carbon footprint as well.”

The most crucial improvement to the Polestar 2 is to its batteries, thanks to a partnership with traceability leader Circulor, which now includes blockchain accountability for mica in addition to cobalt, “both of which are critical battery components of an electric car,” the automaker said. The use of blockchain technology allows Polestar to trace where its battery materials and risk materials are sourced from, ensuring they are obtained through ethical mining and manufacturing processes. One of the key arguments against the transition of electric vehicles has been how automakers and battery suppliers obtain the metals and materials necessary for the production of the cells.

Companies have fought for years to alleviate the idea that EV batteries are not sustainable and that they are obtained in unethical ways. Tesla, for example, detailed in its most recent sustainability report that it uses a series of due diligence processes and randomized checks at its mines across the world to ensure the materials are mined and obtained with ethical practices.

The use of these blockchain accountability programs also translates to better emissions ratings in the Polestar 2, the company says, as the aluminum tray carrying the battery pack will reduce carbon emissions of 1,653 pounds (750 kilograms) per car. This was made possible by purchasing only the aluminum for the tray from suppliers that utilize renewable energy. A low-carbon aluminum is also being used in the Polestar 2’s wheels to increase sustainability metrics.

Polestar 2's new low-carbon aluminum wheels

“In our program updates, we want to take action on improvements that can make a positive sustainability impact quickly, rather than traditional mid-cycle facelifts,” Polestar Head of Sustainability Fredrika Klarén said. “Product optimization programs are common in the car industry, but we are taking an extended approach at Polestar, combining these with CO 2 e reduction programs as well. A first pilot has been rolled out, replacing the aluminum in the wheels with low-carbon aluminum that is produced using renewable energy. We expect this to result in a 1,322lb (600 kg) CO 2 e reduction per car for Polestar 2 in the second half of the year. Together with the improvements to aluminum in the battery tray, we’re expecting to see a total reduction of around 2,976lbs (1,350kg) per car.”

Other improvements, like the use of cruelty-free interior materials, are being added. Polestar parent company Volvo announced that it would use “vegan” leather in all of its EVs, starting with the C40 Recharge. The Polestar 2 will also have two new exterior colors, Space (Metallic Black) and Jupiter (Gold-Grey with Red Flake).

Polestar 2 in "Space"
Polestar 2 in "Jupiter"

Here are each of the changes that will be applied to the Polestar 2:

New exterior colors: Space (metallic black) and Jupiter (gold-grey with red flake)

New designs for the standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels

New Zinc grey color for ventilated Nappa leather upholstery, available with a new Light Ash deco trim

Removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof (also available as an accessory for all Polestar 2 with glass roof)

The mechanical heat pump (included in Plus Pack) has an improved optimal temperature range, now between 20°F and 77°F (-7°C and 25°C), increasing real-world vehicle range in adverse conditions.

Introduction of an advanced cabin filter and upgraded interior particulate matter sensor with new in-car app that quantifies exterior air quality improvement in the cabin

Polestar 2's new cruelty-free interiors will be included on the updated version of the vehicle

Pricing, updated range ratings, and availability for the North American market will be announced in the coming weeks, Polestar said.

