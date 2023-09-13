Polestar integrates Amazon Prime for entertainment

By

Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, is now available as an app in the Polestar 2, marking the vehicle’s latest video platform addition to its operating system (OS).

Prime Video has officially launched in the Polestar 2, according to a press release shared on Wednesday. Now, Polestar 2 owners can stream Prime Video while parked or charging, adding to a handful of apps that are now available on the vehicle’s OS.

“The successful launch and integration of Android Automotive OS in Polestar 2 has proven that we can leverage the best navigation and voice control in the business to make life with a Polestar easier,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said. “The Google Play Store has also gained a rich variety of apps that offer interactivity and entertainment, from playing games to streaming series.”

The Polestar 2 launched with the Google Android Automotive OS, which is the same software its cars use today. In June, YouTube was added to the Polestar 2’s infotainment system, joining apps such as Waze, EasyPark, A Better Route Planner, Range Assistant, Journey Log and the company’s own Performance app.

The Polestar 2 also includes the web browser Vivaldi, which the company points out can be used to access a number of other entertainment services that the OS doesn’t yet support.

Last month, Polestar reached a production milestone of 150,000 Polestar 2 units produced since the vehicle entered production in 2020. Like many automakers, Polestar has announced plans to adopt charging plugs for Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). The automaker will begin building its vehicles with the charging plug starting next spring.

Polestar is also set to start production at a new plant in South Carolina next year, and the facility is expected to debut with the Polestar 3 SUV. The site is also expected to serve as Polestar’s second manufacturing hub outside its primary production facility in China.

