Porsche flexes e-Motorsport prowess with GT4 ‘ePerfomance’

Porsche has shown off its electric GT4 ePerformance racecar at an ice track race in Sweden.

As a leader in vehicles that put a smile on your face, Porsche is under distinct pressure to bring that same excitement and joy to the EV transition, and it’s clear that it intends to do just that. First shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year, the Porsche GT4 ePerformance has made another debut, this time at an ice track race in Northern Sweden.

At the Race of Champions event in Northern Sweden, Porsche got the opportunity to show off its GT4 ePerformance project, a car that is set to define the future of electric motorsports.

The Porsche GT4 ePerformance is a serious racecar, no question about it. Fitted with carbon fiber body panels, the tried and true aerodynamics of Porsche’s fastest racecars, and a stripped interior, it is the real deal and has the performance to back it up.

The full specifications of the vehicle are not yet known, but a surprising amount of information has been revealed over the past year. First of all, the ePerformance is designed to last a minimum of 30 minutes on the racetrack, what Porsche says is the equivalent of 1 Porsche Carera Cup race, allowing drivers to push the car to its absolute limit without the worry of a dead battery mid-race.

Second, the drivetrain, likely using a dual or tri-motor system, produces similarly insane power as its gas counterparts. It packs 603 horsepower for its 30-minute race setting or up to 1088 horsepower peak. But perhaps even more surprising is the car’s incredibly quick charging. According to Porsche engineers, the vehicle can charge from 5 to 8 percent in as little as 15 minutes thanks to its 900-volt architecture.

While Porsche did not provide a statement on the vehicle or today’s race for that matter, Porsche’s Project Manager of Sales Oliver Schwab told Teslarati:

“The 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance blazes a trail to Porsche customer racing with electrically-powered racing cars. As a first step, we will unveil this concept to our global partners. With drivers, teams, organizers, authorities, and other interested parties, we’re also gathering ideas for Porsche racing formats in the future.”

To show off this incredible power, Porsche chose the ideal venue. For those unfamiliar, the “Race of Champions” (ROC) is a series of races that take place around the globe, forcing the best drivers on the planet to face off; on the same track, same car, and same day. This event includes participants such as four-time F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel, six-time American rally champion Travis Pastrana, ten-time F1 Champion Valtteri Botas, nine-time 24 Hour of LeMans winner Tom Kristenson, need I say more.

But merely coming to the event was not nearly enough for the thrill junkies from Stuttgart. The GT4 ePerformance was fitted with spiked tires and one of the largest wings I have ever seen mounted on a Porsche vehicle, allowing the car to rip and jump through the icy course with ease.

If this is the future of motorsport, I want it.

And thankfully, I (and many others) won’t have to wait much longer. While unconfirmed by Porsche, the high-performance electric 911 could very well make its production debut following the introduction of the company’s newest EV platform, PPE. And with the numerous benefits to handling, power efficiency, and weight reduction, the car could be a rocket ship.

According to a Porsche press release from late last year, the GT4 ePerformance will be headed to North America for the first half of this year, making a tour throughout the continent to show potential customers the incredible future of electric Porsche racing, and will ultimately end up in Asia after completing its grand tour.

Porsche has shown in today’s video that motorsports are here to stay and may flourish with the upcoming EV transition. With such a noble goal, who could oppose them? Who knows, with the dedication to its electric performance vehicle offerings, it might just be enough to drag a certain American EV maker to the same market. And if this product is a showing of Porsche’s future products, such a competitor might finally have something to worry about.

