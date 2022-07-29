Porsche to recall over 40,000 Taycan EVs for faulty wiring harness

By

Porsche is recalling over 40,000 units of the Taycan electric vehicle due to a potential issue with a wiring harness underneath the front seats.

The German automaker told Teslarati in an emailed statement that the recall stems from the harness potentially getting caught under the front seats as it is moved forward or backward. Porsche has already issued a remedy campaign, which is underway currently.

“The safety of anyone traveling in one of our cars is our highest priority. For this reason, we regularly review the quality of our work,” Porsche told Teslarati. “In the course of these reviews, it was discovered that in certain instances, a wiring harness under the front seats in some 2020 and 2021 Taycan vehicles may get caught as the seat is moved forward or back. If this happens, it could make the seat harder to move or inoperable. In rare cases, the wiring harness may be damaged and could affect the supplemental restraint system (airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners), causing the red air bag warning light to illuminate.”

Porsche said no instances have been reported, but the wiring harness will be examined free of charge in all Taycan EVs. Undamaged wiring harnesses will be affixed in place underneath the seat with additional materials as a preventative measure.

Launched in 2019, the Taycan was Porsche’s first venture into electric vehicles and was highly touted as the vehicle that would potentially make a mark on the luxury automotive sector. In the three years it has been available on the market, the Taycan has seen new trim levels and it has even outpaced combustion engine sales in some instances. In Norway in January, the Taycan outsold every ICE car on the market.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Porsche to recall over 40,000 Taycan EVs for faulty wiring harness