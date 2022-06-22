SpaceX gets permit for “Project Echo” in Central Texas

By

On June 6, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved a permit for a SpaceX construction project called “Project Echo.” The construction is located in Bastrop County, Central Texas, where Elon Musk’s other companies—including The Boring Company and Neuralink—have established a presence.

Bastrop County property records revealed that Gapped Bass LLC—which is closely tied to The Boring Company’s site in Pflugerville—purchased about 170 acres of land in Central Texas. The property was located near 73 acres Gapped Bass LLC owned along FM 1209.

On June 9, Gapped Bass LLC transferred 46.5 acres of land along FM 1209 to SpaceX, The Austin Business Journal reported. Earlier this month, SpaceX was permitted to construct a “warehouse” on 29.5 acres of land at 816 FM 1209. The project’s estimated completion date is March 2023.

SpaceX has two job openings in Austin and Brownsville, Texas. The first position calls for a Senior Application Software Engineer. The responsibilities and qualification requirements for the job are listed below.

“The application software team is the central nervous system of SpaceX – we create mission critical applications that are used throughout SpaceX to accelerate launch vehicle production and flight as well as systems that allow Starlink to grow into a worldwide fast, reliable Internet service.

“Our team is currently creating and evolving systems to enable rapid build and reuse of Starship as well as designing the next generation manufacturing software that will be used in high throughput factories for Starlink,” SpaceX stated about the Application Software Engineer post.

The other SpaceX job located in Austin, Texas is for a Facilities Engineer, MEP post. “As a member of the Construction Projects Team, you will work with engineers across multiple disciplines to design, build, and activate infrastructure that will enable SpaceX to achieve its long-term mission. This team is responsible for the delivery of large capital projects to various internal customer groups across the company. This position is based out of the Austin area. Travel may accompany this role, and based on business needs, opportunities to work at other SpaceX facilities may occur in the future,” said the job’s description.

The responsibilities and required qualifications for the Facilities Engineer, MEP position are listed below.

