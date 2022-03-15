The Boring Company in talks with North Central TX Council of Gov’ts for potential projects

By

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) revealed that it held early discussions with The Boring Company (TBC) for a potential tunnel project in the area.

According to NCTCOG spokesperson Brian Wilson, there are plans for TBC “to bring this draft process to the regional transportation council this summer.”

“We have had initial conversations with The Boring Company, which has expressed interest in partnering with entities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on projects of mutual benefit,” Wilson told the Dallas Business Journal.

“The North Central Texas Council of Governments is working on a process that will allow us to have discussions with transportation technology companies and integrate them into the public transportation planning process,” Wilson added.

Most if not all of the companies with Elon Musk as the helm have set roots in Texas, including The Boring Company. According to documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Musk’s tunneling startup occupies an office building in Pflugerville. The most recent filing for TBC’s Pflugerville office revealed that the tunneling company already moved on to Phase 2 of its renovation on the building.

In August 2021, there were reports that TBC proposed tunnels in Austin and San Antonio. Unfortunately, there haven’t been any updates on the proposed projects. However, similar to Tesla with Giga Texas, TBC seems to be growing its employee pool in the Lone Star state. Last October, the tunneling company invited people to join their teams in Austin and Vegas to help TBC beat its arch-nemesis: Gary the Snail.

