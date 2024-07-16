By

Stellantis is offering a $600-worth promo for customers who purchase new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the United States. Stellantis customers may choose between a free home charging unit worth $600 or $600 worth of charging credits when purchasing a new BEV with one of the company’s brands, including Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, and Fiat.

The home charging unit Stellantis is offering is a Level 2 unit. The offer does not include the cost of installation. Stellantis’ preferred installer is Qmerit, which states that installation costs depend on the client’s needs.

The other choice in Stellantis’ promo will apply to the company’s Free2move Charge EV charging network. The Free2move Charge platform stands on three pillars: Charge Home, Charge Business, and Charge GO. Stellantis aims to offer a public charging network through partners in North America.

The automaker plans to launch a Free2move Charge website and app to guide customers through the charging process. The $600-worth charging credits apply to public charging stations in the United States, including DC and Level 2 chargers.

Stellantis has also considered switching to Tesla NACS. It stated that a few of its BEVS will use Tesla NACS by 2026.

Stellantis plans to release a few BEVs in the United States next year. The automaker’s upcoming EV lineup in the US will reportedly include the 2024 Fiat 500e, 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, 2024 Jeep Wagoner S, Jeep Recon, and the 2025 Ram 1500 REV pickup.

“As we introduce our all-electric vehicles this year in the US, we want to ensure that our customers easily understand the charging options available to them before or upon purchase,” said Stellantis’ head of Energy and Charge Department, Mathilde Lheureux.

