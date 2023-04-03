Stellantis to produce electric commercial van in Portugal

By

Stellantis recently announced its plans to produce electric commercial vans in Portugal. The OEM’s CEO Carlos Tavares stated that Stellantis’ Mangualde Production Center in Portugal will produce battery electric light commercial vehicles (LCV).

“We are proud to announce that Mangualde will enter a new era with the production of large series of battery electric vans in Portugal to provide indispensable solutions for our business customers,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “Leveraging Mangualde’s manufacturing expertise to build battery electric vehicles is critical to the continued decarbonization of our fleets and a further step as we work to achieve a 40% zero emissions mix by the end of the decade.”

The Mangualde production plant will produce the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Partner, Opel Combo-e, and Fiat e-Doblò models. The BEV product center in Portugal will make all the models previously mentioned in light commercial and passenger car versions.

Stellantis and 37 partners jointly invested €119 million ($128 million) in the production facility. Stellantis plans to upgrade its plant in Portugal, making it “fit for the future” by modernizing and adding to it. The legacy OEM intends to upgrade the Mangualde plant’s general assembly line and body shop. The automaker also plans to optimize the facility’s industrial area and add a battery assembly line.

Stellantis’ move is a strategic effort to strengthen its position as a leader in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market in Europe. Production at the Mangualde plant is anticipated to begin in early 2025.

