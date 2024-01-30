By

Stellantis Pro One recently announced the expansion of its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle production with commercial vans for the European market. The company has started in-house production of mid-size and large vans in France and Poland, respectively.

Stellantis Pro One’s mid-size van for France will be fitted with the company’s second-generation fuel cell system. It can deliver an estimated range of 400 km with refueling times of less than four minutes. The large hydrogen fuel cell vans meant for Poland have an estimated range of 500 km with a refueling time of 5 minutes.

Stellantis plans to produce eight hydrogen fuel cell mid-size and large vans in-house under different brands, including the Citroën ë-Jumpy and ë-Jumper, Fiat Professional E-Scudo and E-Ducato, Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro and Movano, and the Peugeot E-Expert and E-Boxer.

“The action to bring hydrogen fuel cell mid-size vans and add fuel cell large vans to our production lines is a proof point of our commitment to maintain the lead in cutting-edge hydrogen technology and make it available to our most demanding customers.

“The skills and dedication of our engineering and operational teams are essential as we pursue the ambitions of Dare Forward 2030 and maintain the lead in the zero-emission commercial vehicle segment,” said Jean-Michel Billig, Stellantis Chief Technology Officer, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Development.

Stellantis Pro One was established in October 2023 to focus on the company’s global commercial vehicle market goals. The company hopes the expansion will cement its standing as the undisputed leader in zero-emission propulsion commercial vehicles in Europe.

Stellantis Pro One’s new commercial vans for Hordain, France, and Gliwice, Poland, will extend its zero-emission commercial lineup and increase its in-house, industrial-scale production of hydrogen fuel cell vans. It already has commercial vehicle manufacturing sites in Mangualde, Portugal; Vigo, Spain; Ellesmer Pork and Luton in the United Kingdom; and Atessa, Italy.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Stellantis Pro One to start in-house production of hydrogen fuel cell commercial vans in Europe