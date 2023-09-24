Tesla debuts Alaska’s first Magic Dock Supercharger

By

Tesla’s pilot program allowing non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) to charge at Superchargers has grown since it first began testing hardware earlier this year. The automaker recently added its Magic Dock hardware to a Supercharger in Alaska, making it the state’s first station featuring seamless charging for EVs with the Combined Charging System (CCS) hardware.

The Magic Dock has been added to a Supercharger in Chugiak, Alaska, as shown on Tesla’s Supercharger location web page (via InsideEVs). The station features eight of Tesla’s V3 Supercharger stalls, and the site’s description says it’s also open to non-Tesla vehicles with CCS charging hardware.

Although this is the first Supercharger in Alaska that lets non-Tesla EVs charge, the company debuted its Magic Dock chargers in Canada last month, featured at Ontario stations in Deep River and North Bay.

You can also see a handful of locations in the U.S. that have the Magic Dock hardware by filtering Tesla’s Supercharger map view by “Superchargers Open to Non-Tesla.” Most look to be scattered in California and New York, with single sites in Utah, Texas and Michigan.

To use the select Supercharger locations with a non-Tesla vehicle, users can simply scan a QR code at the charging stalls to pull up instructions on connecting to the CCS charger. The automaker has also launched a similar at-home version of the Magic Dock called the Universal Wall Connector.

The continued expansion of Tesla’s Magic Dock pilot also comes ahead of several automakers enacting plans to build their next generations of EVs with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which will give them access to all Superchargers. Several automakers have adopted the equipment, effectively creating a unified charging standard for the continent.

Tesla initially opened its charging equipment to the public last November via a blog post, adding that the move was “in pursuit of [their] mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Although EV startup Aptera was quick to adopt Tesla’s standard not long after it Tesla announced it, other automakers took a while to follow suit. In May, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced plans to adopt the NACS hardware on a Twitter Spaces call with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and several other automakers, charging companies, and even states have hopped aboard in the months since.

