Tesla partners with CBA on low-interest financing in Australia

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has partnered with Tesla to offer low-interest financing on electric vehicle (EV) purchases.

Through the partnership, buyers can access CBA loan options directly from Tesla’s website, with the bank offering fixed interest rates of 5.49 per annum, according to an announcement on the lender’s website on Wednesday. The CBA says that the lowered interest rates are available for eligible customers who finance sustainable products, such as EVs and hybrids.

“Tesla has proven to be one of the preeminent and hallmark brands that has propelled the awareness and uptake of EV adoption in Australia,” said Joel Larsen, CBA general manager of personal lending. “Through this latest announcement we can help more customers realise the benefits of electric vehicles by making finance more affordable.”

The news release also notes that the bank has financed personal loans for over A$50 million ($32.3 million) since October 2022 for purchases of sustainable products. As Reuters reports, the CBA is Australia’s largest lender, and the bank last month posted record profits amidst rising interest rates.

Data from the bank also shows that 40 percent of companies are looking to use EVs or hybrids in the next six months to a year, jumping from just 14.7 percent who do today. After next year, CBA says, that figure could double once again.

The lender also writes that 64 percent of customers would consider purchasing an EV or hybrid if financial incentives were available. Chris Moldrich, General Manager Asset Finance at CBA, notes that EV adoption trends in business are accelerating more quickly than the bank previously expected.

“EV usage is surging as the market matures and becomes more affordable. That’s being helped by government concessions and an expanding choice of vehicles beyond luxury models,” Moldrich said. “Being a preferred finance provider for Tesla means we can provide faster and simpler ways for Australian businesses to access EVs, allowing our customers to improve efficiencies and deliver greater value to their own customers.”

The news comes just weeks after Tesla launched the Model 3 Highland in Australia and several other markets, offering a redesigned version of the U.S. automaker’s most popular sedan. It also comes just a few months after Tesla launched longer financing terms for U.S. buyers.

