Tesla Cybertruck makes U-turn with rear-wheel-steering

The Tesla Cybertruck has generated a lot of discussion in recent weeks, as pre-production versions of the electric pickup have been spotted several times in the wild ahead of its official release. One sighting this week showed the Cybertruck’s impressive turn radius with the use of rear-wheel-steering as the vehicle performs a U-turn at an intersection.

In a post on X on Friday night, The Kilowatts shared footage of a Cybertruck release candidate making a U-turn at an intersection using the rear-wheel-steering capability. In the video, you can see the Cybertruck’s rear wheels turn ever so slightly to make the vehicle’s turn radius tighter than it would be with just front-wheel-steering.

Got this shot of a dirty Cybertruck prototype making a u-turn with rear-wheel-steering: pic.twitter.com/GrC2K294pP — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) September 23, 2023

In response to the video, one user asked if all Cybertruck models would include the rear-wheel-steering feature, to which The Kilowatts answered, “Unsure but they seem to.”

Rear-wheel-steering for the Cybertruck was first spotted in 2021 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk had already shared plans for the feature, and it has been seen a handful of times since. Last year, rear-wheel-steering was spotted in a video of a Cybertruck prototype taken at Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo at its Gigafactory in Texas. The feature was also spotted earlier this year in apparent Cybertruck testing.

Tesla has promised a number of unique features with the Cybertruck alongside rear-wheel-steering. For example, the vehicle does not include any door handles on its stainless steel exterior, and its raised suspension has been spotted on several versions in recent weeks.

The Cybertruck is expected to begin initial deliveries in the next several months, though it isn’t yet clear when Tesla plans to hold a delivery event for the vehicle. After being unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck was originally planned to be delivered in 2021, though the highly anticipated vehicle has been delayed many times over the years.

