Tesla to appear at energy conference in Germany next month

Tesla has announced plans to appear at an upcoming energy storage conference in Germany in the coming weeks as the company continues to ramp up its energy business.

The electrical energy storage (ees) conference is set to take place next month in Münich, Germany, with Tesla Energy being one of 760 total exhibitors. Tesla shared the news on its LinkedIn page dedicated to its energy business on Tuesday, noting that it will be taking part in the event’s Intersolar Forum.

The full event is taking place from June 18 to 21, beginning with an initial conference for the first two days, and individual exhibitions (like the Intersolar Forum) running from the second through the last day of the event, as detailed on the ees website.

Tesla has been steadily increasing production and deployment of its energy products over the last few years, especially its grid-scale Megapack batteries.Multiple energy storage projects backed by Tesla Megapacks have been deployed since the beginning of the year, with deployments and profitability on the giant battery systems reaching an all-time high in the first quarter of the year.

Tesla has been ramping up Megapack production at its so-called “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California, which is eventually expected to be able to produce 10,000 Megapacks per year. The company also broke ground on a Megafactory in Shanghai, China, last week, which is also targeting an annual production capacity of 10,000 Megapack units upon reaching volume production.

Along with the grid-scale Megapacks, Tesla sells its Powerwall home batteries, which are able to store backup power generated from solar. Powerwall owners in certain regions can also participate in Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) pilot programs, in which they can re-sell stored energy back to the electrical grid during times of peak energy use.

While Tesla’s solar panels and solar roof products haven’t been produced or deployed quite as widely as the company’s energy storage offerings, they’re also a part of the company’s energy business portfolio.

CEO Elon Musk has said he expects Tesla’s energy business to grow more quickly than its automotive business, along with the sector becoming the company’s highest-margin business.

