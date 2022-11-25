Tesla FSD Beta v10.69.3.1 able to detect Autopilot defeat devices: report

By

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta v10.69.3.1 can detect Autopilot defeat devices. The feature would make FSD safer once Tesla rolls it out for wide release.

Irresponsible drivers using defeat devices to trick Tesla’s advanced driver assist software have resulted in criticisms about FSD and Autopilot regarding its safety. Tesla software tracker, Teslascope, discovered that v10.69.3.1 disengages Autopilot when it detects a defeat device.

Teslascope also noted that Tesla is working on finding other methods to detect Autopilot defeat devices.

Last week, Tesla started rolling out FSD Beta v10.69.3.1 to testers waiting patiently for software access.

Upon the wide release of V11, it is assumed that the "strikes" system will be removed.



The usage of these devices will continue to result in autopilot disengagements and will prevent further activation until the next drive (similar to behavior right now). — Teslascope (@teslascope) November 25, 2022

During the Q3 2022 earnings call, Tesla reiterated its resolve for the wide release of FSD in the fourth quarter. Right before Thanksgiving feasts began, Tesla initiated the highly-anticipated Full Self-Driving Beta wide rollout to customers in North America, even to vehicles with less than 100 Autopilot miles and less than 80 Safety Score.

Elon Musk reminded the public that Tesla FSD’s wide release will not have regulatory approval when it rolls out. He noted that the FSD’s wide release and regulatory approval are “separate matters.”

However, Musk hinted at Tesla’s plans to release an FSD update next year that would show regulators the car is safer with the autonomous software. Reports of FSD v10.69.3.1’s ability to detect Autopilot defeat devices might be one step closer to getting regulatory approval.

Tesla has also started rolling out FSD Version 11 to a few Beta testers. The company will likely release v11 to more testers once it irons out the bugs with v10.69.3.1. Teslascope shared that Tesla will probably revise its strikes system in Version 11. However, if a defeat device is detected, it will still result in Autopilot disengaging and prevent further activation until the next drive.

