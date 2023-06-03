Tesla announces major changes to Model 3 tax incentives

By

Tesla has announced major changes to the tax incentives for the Model 3, which brings pricing down significantly.

Tesla said that all three trim levels of the Model 3 now qualify for the full tax credit of $7,500, as previously, the Model 3 Performance was the only vehicle that qualified for this amount. The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range both qualified for half the amount, $3,750.

It appears Tesla is reserving vehicles with China-made batteries for other markets. It recently started shipping Model Ys from China to Canada, which may have been a strategy for reserving as many vehicles for the U.S. market that would qualify for the full tax incentive.

Previously, the Model 3 RWD and Long Range equipped LFP prismatic cells built by CATL from China, which disqualified the vehicles for the full amount.

As a part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration has set aside North American-produced battery cells and vehicles for government tax credits.

The adjustments to the pricing via the tax credits bring the Model 3 RWD to just above $30,000, making it the most affordable Tesla vehicle. However, some local incentives would bring the cost of the Model 3 RWD below $30,000, making it one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

The Model 3 Long Range will now be well under $40,000.

However, these prices also include the potential savings that Tesla factors in, which includes other potential incentives and estimated gas savings of $2,400.

Tesla states that the qualifying vehicles must be purchased new.

