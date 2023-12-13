Select Tesla Model 3 variants to lose $7,500 tax credit by 2024

By

Tesla updated its configuration page recently, informing customers that select Tesla Model 3 variants will not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) $7,500 tax credit in 2024.

As of this writing, the Tesla Model 3 RWD costs $38,990, and the Long Range variant costs $45,990. Meanwhile, the Model 3 Performance starts at $50,990 before options.

The Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and the Long Range variant qualify for the IRA’s $7,500 tax credit until December 31, 2024. The Texas-based automaker explains that the Model 3 eligibility for the tax incentives is based on new IRA guidance.

Last week, the Biden Administration proposed a new IRA guidance, defining the eligibility rules for foreign entities of concern (FEOC).

“The proposed guidance will provide clarity and certainty to the U.S. automakers, battery manufacturers, and producers of critical minerals. It will encourage these industries to invest in diversified and resilient critical mineral and battery supply chains,” said John Podesta, White House Renewable Energy Adviser. “And it’ll support good-paying U.S. jobs … paving the way for an electric transportation future that’s built here in America.”

The U.S. government seeks to limit the amount of EV battery materials and components sourced from select companies in certain countries, like China. The new guidance determines what an FEOC is regarding the IRA.

“We’re talking about companies under the control or jurisdiction of the government of a quote-unquote, covered nation, which in this instance means North Korea, China, Russia, or Iran, as written in the statute,” noted Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk.

A customer’s eligibility for IRA Tax credits also depends on their tax situation. The IRA set adjusted gross income limitations to the tax credits that Tesla enumerated on its configuration page, seen below.

$300,000 for married couples filing jointly

$225,000 for heads of households

$150,000 for all other filers

The IRA guidance also includes a price cap, which may include optional equipment physically attached to the electric vehicle. The price cap excludes software features, accessories, taxes, and fees. Below are Tesla’s price caps.

Model 3: $55,000

Model Y: $80,000

Model X: $80,000

