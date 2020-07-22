Tesla updates Model Y production rate, increased capacity at Fremont

Tesla gave several updates regarding production rates of the Model Y during the first half of 2020, along with the company’s plans to begin increasing build capacity at the Fremont manufacturing plant in Northern California.

Tesla released the details in its Q2 2020 Earnings Update Letter, where it outlined its fourth profitable quarter in a row, which was a company record.

In Fremont, Tesla outlined its production of the Model Y during the first two quarters of 2020.

“Although the Model Y production line was operating for about four months in the first half of 2020 due to shutdowns, we exited Q2 with Model Y production running at installed capacity,” Tesla said.

The company’s ability to ramp the production of a new vehicle so quickly was significantly faster than the ramp of the Model 3.

“This ramp was significantly faster than our initial Model 3 ramp, which took over nine months to reach the same weekly rate.”

Tesla dealt with a month and a half-long shutdown at the Fremont facility from March 23 to May 10 due to COVID-19. However, CEO Elon Musk voluntarily reopened the facility. The company then received permission from Alameda County Health Officials to begin work operations the following week.

Additionally, Tesla confirmed that it was installing additional machinery at the Fremont facility, which is aimed toward increasing the total annual output of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

“We are installing additional machinery at the Fremont Factory, which is expected to increase total Model 3 / Model Y capacity from 400,000 to 500,000 units per year,” the company stated in the Update Letter.

On July 15, it was reported that Tesla had submitted multiple applications that would expand the facility’s Model Y production lines in General Assembly 4.5. Not only would GA 4.5 be broadened, but another form hinted toward a second die-cast machine that would give the company the ability to manufacture the Model Y with a single-piece casting design.

Currently, the company is capable of building 400,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles every year. Due to the increased demand for its two mass-market cars, Tesla is preparing to begin a push toward a higher production rate.

The production rate of the Model 3 and Model Y at Fremont has been at 400,000 annual units since the Q4 2019 update. Two quarters later, Tesla is preparing for a massive push of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover as demand continues to skyrocket across the United States.

The Model Y will also be built at the company’s newest U.S. facility, whose location has been chosen but not yet released.