Tesla fan’s “selfie” with Model Y vs. Model 3 vs. Model X is the best size comparison yet

A new photo of a Tesla Model Y with a person standing beside it is the best look yet at how the all-electric crossover stacks up in height, and all-around size when compared to the Model 3 sedan and Model X SUV.

Jason Yu snapped a photo of himself standing directly next to a gorgeous Deep Blue Metallic Model Y that he spotted at the Westlake Center in Daly City, California. Standing just over 5 foot 7 inches tall (170 cm) plus an additional .75 inch from the height of his shoes, according to Yu, the Model Y looked closer in size to Tesla’s Model X than its sibling Model 3.

Tesla has not published the dimensions for the Model Y, only noting that it is approximately 10% larger than the Model 3. However, a recent sighting revealed that Model Y has a height of 62.5 inches (158.8 cm). By comparison, Tesla Model 3 has a height of 57 inches (144.8 cm) and appears notably smaller when compared against Yu’s stature.

Yu notes that he was standing 1 inch away from the vehicle and wearing identical shoes in both instances of the photo.

Tesla Model Y vs. Tesla Model 3 height and size (Credit: Jay Yu via Twitter)

While Yu appears significantly taller than the height of the Model 3, another selfie taken with a Model X tells a different story.

Tesla’s flagship Model X is the company’s largest vehicle to date that’s in production. Standing at 66.3 inches in height (168.4 cm), Model X isn’t much taller than the Model Y with 20″ induction wheels that was captured by Yu. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering both Model X and Model Y are available in a 7-seat configuration with three rows of seating. In both vehicles, the third row of seats can be folded down to create an expansive rear trunk space. A recent sighting of a Model Y reveals a rather large rear cargo space.

Alright, here is a comparison of me standing next to a Model Y vs a Model X. If you want to see me stand next to another vehicle with my yang gang hat, let me know. #ModelY #ModelX #YangGang @Tesla https://t.co/nfQOVjJqaH pic.twitter.com/7NqDxowVKD — Jay Yu (@jayzilla711) February 29, 2020

Tesla is set to begin first Model Y deliveries to customers as early as March 15. Available in both a Long Range configuration that’s capable of 315 miles per single charge and a 280-mile Performance variant, Tesla’s all-electric crossover is expected to be the company’s biggest seller to date, besting Model 3 in popularity.

The Elon Musk-led electric car company is projecting over 500,000 vehicles delivered in 2020, helped by increasingly better production efficiencies, streamlined vehicle design, and plans to continue Gigafactory deployments across the world.