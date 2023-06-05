Tesla warns of water ingress potential in Model Y

By

Tesla has warned owners of the Model Y that there is the potential for water ingress in the vehicle’s trunk due to an issue with the seal, which will be repaired.

Tesla sent out a repair and service bulletin nearly a month and a half ago that appears to show there could be water leakage inside the rear trunk area that was enabled through a space in the liftgate assembly.

“On some Model Y vehicles, water may have leaked inside the rear trunk area through the liftgate assembly,” Tesla writes in the bulletin. “Inspect inside the trunk area for signs of water leaks that came through the liftgate assembly. If this symptom is present, reseal the liftgate assembly.”

While this service bulletin applies to the Model Y, we have received tips from readers that the same issue was present in their Model 3, although it does not appear to be a widespread problem.

The reader that detailed the same issue in the Model 3 trunk they have said there was roughly “an inch or two of standing water in the trunk.”

Drive Tesla reported that some owners had this issue resolved months ago but returned to a service center to have it re-evaluated because leaking was still occurring.

The new process for repairing the sealant requires a different method and a stronger sealant.

