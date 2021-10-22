The Boring Company starts hiring ramp in TX and Vegas to beat Gary the Snail

By

The Boring Company (TBC) recently invited people in Texas and Vegas to join its team. Elon Musk chimed in, reminding everyone that one of TBC’s goals is to tunnel faster than Gary the Snail.

A quick look through The Boring Company’s career page reveals that it is taking its “arch-nemesis” more seriously now.

“We’re looking for talented individuals ready to get their hands dirty to make a meaningful impact that will last for generations to come. We are an equal opportunity employer offering competitive salaries, comprehensive health benefits, and equity packages,” said TBC’s career page.

Beat the 🐌! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2021

TBC posted a slew of positions located in Texas and Vegas on its career page. Judging by the job listings The Boring Company plans to make strides in developing Prufrock, the machine behind the tunnels.

The tunneling company posted jobs related to engineering, operations, and production. Under engineering, TBC listed 18 positions, located in Las Vegas and Texas. There are 23 positions open under operations, some of which are internships. As for production, there are are six jobs available.

TBC’s focused hiring ramp in Texas and Vegas may have a lot to do with its projects in the two states. The tunneling company’s first operational transit system is the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop. It has been operational since the summer. TBC has another tunnel in the works in Sin City, called the Vegas Loop. According to a press release sent to Teslarati, the the Clark County Commission unanimously approved a special use and franchise permit for TBC’s Vegas Loop on October 20.

“Las Vegas continues to innovate and transform itself. The Vegas Loop will be a game-changer for our visitors in moving them around our exciting destination quickly, conveniently and in an entertaining ‘Only Vegas’ way,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

Meanwhile in Texas, The Boring Company proposed tunnels in Austin and San Antonio to city officials back in August. Boring Company equipment, including Prufrock, have been spotted near Tesla Giga Texas as well.

The Boring Company has a few other potential projects in other cities as well, including the Las Olas Loop in Fort Lauderdale and the Ontario Loop in San Bernardino.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company starts hiring ramp in TX and Vegas to beat Gary the Snail