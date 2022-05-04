Volkswagen sold ~99k EVs out of 1.9M in Q1, seeks to gain 10% market share in North America by 2030

By

Volkswagen recently released its January-March 2022 interim report, reporting 1.9 million vehicle sales and deliveries in the first quarter. VW’s all-electric vehicle sales and deliveries made up 5.2% of total deliveries, amounting to 99,064 EVs. It delivered 39,112 or 65.2% more electric cars than Q1 2021.

The European automaker reported a group sales revenue of EUR 62.7 billion ($65 billion) and an operating profit of EUR 8.5 billion ($8.9 billion). Volkswagen acknowledged the effects of the Ukraine-Russian War in its interim report. It noted price hikes, particularly in energy and commodity markets. VW also observes parts supply shortages, specifically for wire harnesses.

Volkswagen confirmed its outlook for 2022. It forecasted that the passenger car market trends would vary depending on individual regions in 2022.

“Overall, the global volume of new vehicle sales is expected to be slightly up on the prior year without reaching the pre-pandemic level. This prediction assumes that the Covid-19 pandemic does not flare up and that shortages of intermediates, especially semiconductors, and commodities become less intense,” VW noted in its report.

The legacy automaker aims to achieve 10% market share in North America by 2030 as it bolsters expansion in global growth markets. Battery-electric vehicles are central to its goals. VW plans to have more than 25 electric vehicles in its BEV portfolio by the end of the decade.

Volkswagen is specifically interested in growing in the United States with plans to build a dedicated battery cell production factory in the country. The German automaker announced a $1.7 billion commitment to boosting its BEV product lineup, R&D, and manufacturing in North America.

“Our Group has shown great resilience again in the first quarter despite the unprecedented challenges the world faces due to the terrible war in Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic situation with its impact on supply chains,” said CEO Herbert Diess.

“As a truly global company, we have extensive production capacities in all major growth and sales markets worldwide. Volkswagen’s global set up helped us to mitigate many of the adverse effects we are currently seeing. Even in a more polarized world, Volkswagen is firmly committed to expanding its global footprint, further driving its transformation into a sustainable and fully digital mobility provider,” he added.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen sold ~99k EVs out of 1.9M in Q1, seeks to gain 10% market share in North America by 2030