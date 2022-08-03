Volvo to build large-scale battery plant in Sweden for heavy-duty EV models

By

Volvo Group has announced today that it will build a “large-scale” battery manufacturing facility in Sweden that will help to “meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines.”

The location of the plant is yet to be determined, the Göteborg-based Volvo said. The company is leaning toward the Skaraborg region as it is situated close to Volvo’s main powertrain plant in Skövde. It also is ideal as the region’s existing infrastructure for logistics and industry would make the entire process much simpler and less time-consuming.

Volvo has worked heavily to lead the heavy-duty EV trucking industry, which is set to expand considerably through the next few decades. An analysis of the EV trucking sector from Allied Market Research shows the industry is expected to increase in value ten-fold by 2030. With Volvo, Workhorse, Tata Motors, and Daimler expected to be heavy players in the industry, automakers not specifically targeting massive projects or a primary focus on trucking also have mentionable products. Although Tesla’s Semi project has been delayed several times due to supply restrictions beyond the company’s control, it has accumulated a considerable number of fleet orders from companies like Frito Lay and Anheuser-Busch.

Nevertheless, Volvo’s Class 8 all-electric trucks are already on the road and are operating in several fleets around the world.

Volvo’s focus for the electric trucking industry is to make fleet logistics more sustainable, President and CEO of the Group, Martin Lundstedt, said:

“We aim to lead the transition to a decarbonized transport system and have the long-term ambition to offer our customers solutions that are 100% fossil free. There is a strong demand from our customers already today, and by 2030, it is our ambition that at least 35% of the products we sell are electric. This ramp-up will require large volumes of high-performing batteries produced using fossil-free energy, and it is a logical next step for us to include battery production in our future industrial footprint. We aim to do this together with partners and the journey starts now.”

Volvo did not include details of the plant’s potential output, as it is still waiting for permits and approvals from local governments who need to authorize the project. However, the cells will be designed specifically for commercial vehicle applications, including electric trucks, buses, construction vehicles, and electric drivelines for “different applications.”

