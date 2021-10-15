By

Recently, Elon Musk reaffirmed that Tesla owners will have WiFi access at Superchargers. The EV maker is expected to open its Supercharger Network to non-Tesla electric vehicles soon. It would then be an excellent time for the company to upgrade its Supercharger stations with WiFi for incoming drivers.

Back in April 2019, Elon Musk stated that all Tesla Superchargers will have free WiFi over time. “It will enable video when parked & connected to WiFi. All Tesla Superchargers will have WiFi over time,” Musk answered, replying to a question on Twitter.

Based on a recent Twitter interaction, Tesla still plans to give WiFi access to drivers using the Supercharger Network. Some Supercharger stations still don’t offer WiFi to drivers, but Musk reiterated that all of them will eventually.

Over the next few months to years, the electric car maker will likely revisit its existing Supercharger stations worldwide because it plans to open them to non-Tesla EVs. Tesla plans to open its Supercharger Network to other EV brands soon. Based on recent reports, the company might open Supercharger stations in Europe first.

Opening Supercharger stalls to non-Tesla owners will likely increase the foot traffic and wait times at stations. To accommodate Tesla vehicles and other EVs, the company would likely have to add more Supercharger stalls to its stations. As it adds more Supercharger stalls, Tesla could also start setting up WiFi hotspots at each station.

One viable strategy Tesla could adopt to add WiFi connection to Supercharger stations is to work with SpaceX. Elon Musk’s private space company has been steadily making headways with its Starlink satellite internet service. In September, Musk said that Starlink would come out of the beta phase this month. A Tesla-SpaceX partnership is not totally out of the question. Both Elon Musk-led companies have intermingled now and then.

All Tesla Superchargers to have WiFi access, reaffirms Elon Musk