Cars.com names its Top Picks for EVs: Volkswagen, Hyundai, Lucid, and Chevrolet

Cars.com released its Top Picks list for 2022 model year Electric Vehicles, with Volkswagen, Hyundai, Lucid, and Chevrolet taking the top spots in categories such as Value, Family, Luxury, and Commuters.

The winners managed to be chosen in a field of over 30 highly popular and notable EVs that are all worthy of recognition in their own ways. With the recent explosion of the EV sector, more consumers are considering electric powertrains due to their lack of maintenance and other advantages, like not having to pay upwards of $7 for a gallon of gas.

“We have been sharing news and research on EVs ever since we reviewed our first Nissan Leaf over a decade ago,” Jenni Newman, Cars.com’s editor-in-chief, said. “As consumer interest for EVs grows due to rising gas prices and other current events, we know shoppers have questions about what EV options are available, how much they cost, what the ownership experience is like, and more. Our 2022 EV Buying Guide and Top Picks help shoppers answer those questions and cut through the noise to find the right EV for their lifestyle.”

Value – 2022 Volkswagen ID.4

As the average price of an EV costs $60,000 in today’s market, the Volkswagen ID.4 starts at just $41,669 including destination fees. It offers state-of-the-art features like LED headlights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen navigation system, wireless device charging, Volkswagen’s suite of active-safety and driver-assist features, and Apple CarPlay, for those who really need it. Android Auto is also available. The ID.4’s also comes with three years of unlimited 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions at any Electrify America station, and it’s free.

Families – 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

A compact SUV with a roomy interior, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a sizeable backseat that slides forward and backward, so it’s ideal for car seats. The Ioniq 5 starts at $44,895, and the top trim level has plenty of discreet features that will make traveling with kids a little more enjoyable. The panoramic moonroof comes with a retractable sunshade. It also has a “composed ride on highways” that stands out, according to Cars.com, which tipped their cap to the Ioniq 5 for defying a common shortcoming in EVs due to a lack of combustion engine that drowns out road noise.

Luxury – 2022 Lucid Air

The Lucid Air has already captured the attention of several publications, winning awards that have named it the Best EV of 2022 elsewhere. It’s a wonderful vehicle: fast, luxurious, spacious, and clean. Lucid has a sizeable price tag on the Air’s premier model: the Dream Edition: $170,000. As it is with many other industries, you get what you pay for. The Air has cargo space, performance, a responsive and intuitive multimedia system, with an interior that would be pictured next to the word “luxury” in the dictionary. MotorTrend gave the Air plenty of kudos during their initial drives of the Air Dream Edition last year, and not much has changed, apparently.

Commuters – 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is a head-scratching choice for the Commuter category, as the vehicle has been on a production halt for several months after battery fires and GM built less than 30 of them in Q4 2021. While the Bolt EV will likely come back with no issues after a thorough investigation between GM and its battery suppliers, the EPA-estimated 247 miles of range and a $34,495 starting price gives those looking for a bargain EV this option. General Motors has high ambitions for its EV program, and the Bolt is a great car to build a foundation upon. However, there are other competitive options, and they’ll give you more range and performance, but the Bolt’s price tag alone makes it a worthy choice.

