Electric Vehicle sales increased 109 percent in 2021, China and Europe set the pace

Electric vehicle sales increased 109 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, a new report from analyst firm Canalys indicated. As the all-electric vehicle sector continues to heat up with competition, EVs made up 9 percent of the total automotive sales globally last year, a sharp increase from the year prior. China and Europe continue to lead other regions in EV adoption, with both areas making up 85 percent of the total global EV sales in 2021.

The report, released earlier today, indicates the global electric vehicle market is continuing to expand at a rate that many analysts cannot comprehend. Two areas, in particular, Mainland China and Europe are without a doubt the two regions to adopt EVs with the most enthusiasm. Mainland China accounted for 50 percent of the total EV sales globally in 2021, while Europe maintained 35 percent of the total deliveries. The United States accounted for 8 percent, while the rest of the world made up the remaining seven points.

China’s EV market is incredibly diverse and competition enters the sector nearly every day. Jason Low, Principal Analyst at Canalys, attributes China’s widespread adoption of EVs to the numerous body styles, sizes, and designs that consumers have available to them. “Over 3.2 million EVs were sold in Mainland China in 2021 – half of all-electric cars sold worldwide, and 2 million more than were sold in the country in 2020. Many new models are launching every month in each important market segment, from tiny, inexpensive city cars to mainstream and premium sedans and SUVs,” Low said.

Despite China’s incredible sales figures, Europe still is the region with the highest rate of EV adoption. Although the area had less cumulative sales than Mainland China, Europe has a higher concentration of EV drivers than China.“Demand for EVs continues to be strong in Europe. In fact, in many European countries EVs represented more than a quarter of new cars sold. but customers must be patient. A nine to 12 month wait time for a new EV is not unusual,” said another Canalys analyst, Ashwin Amberkar.

Tesla performed well in both the Chinese and European markets. In China, the Model 3 and Model Y were the most popular vehicles just behind the $5,000 HongGuang Mini EV. In Europe, the Model 3 dominated sales figures fueled by exports from Gigafactory Shanghai. The all-electric Model 3 was the best-selling EV in Europe in 2021.

United States Electric Vehicle Share

Data from the Canalys report also indicated that, while U.S. EV sales made up just 4 percent of new vehicle sales last year, the momentum of the region’s sector shows promise. New electric vehicles are being launched regularly in the United States thanks to more committed efforts to electrification from legacy car companies. Additionally, the introduction of the all-electric pickup truck market is sure to help the U.S. EV market share grow in the coming years, especially with favorable offerings like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV, and Chevrolet Silverado EV. Additionally, all-electric manufacturer Rivian started deliveries of the R1T all-electric pickup late last year. Rivian was the first company to offer an all-electric pickup.

“The competition’s EV sales are nowhere near Tesla’s in the US since Model 3 shipments ramped up in 2018. Tesla even outsells many premium car brands in the overall market,” Canalys VP and Chief Analyst Chris Jones said. “Pick-up trucks will give the US EV market a huge lift in 2022. Rivian was first to deliver at the end of 2021, while Ford and GM have had strong interest in the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer Pickup respectively.”

Tesla’s Culture of Dominance

Tesla made up 14 percent of worldwide EV sales, beating Volkswagen by two percentage points and SAIC by three percent. “Sales of the Model Y started in the major markets in 2021 and quickly overtook those of the Model 3 in Mainland China and the US. Tesla vehicle production is well established in Mainland China and will commence in Europe in the first half 2022 as it focuses on delivering existing models rather than launching new ones in 2022,” the report said.

Canalys full report is available here.

