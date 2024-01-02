Elon Musk congratulates Tesla team on 2023 numbers

By

Tesla released its 2023 delivery and production results on Tuesday, and CEO Elon Musk has followed up to thank the team for an impressive quarter and year.

On Tuesday morning, Tesla announced that it reached its 2023 delivery guidance of 1.8 million vehicles, reaching record highs of 1,808,581 units delivered and 1,845,985 produced. Musk responded on X hours later, congratulating the Tesla team on both the company’s impressive fourth-quarter and full-year numbers for last year.

Congratulations Tesla team on a great year!! https://t.co/A67Mo9HBTH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2024

Musk has congratulated and thanked Tesla employees in the past, sometimes emailing the company’s workers when reaching certain accomplishments or amidst busy delivery pushes.

In Q4 alone, Tesla delivered 484,507 units and produced 494,989, the vast majority of which were made up of Model Y and Model 3 sales — true for both the quarter and for the full year.

Instead of breaking out data for individual models, Tesla simply shared joint figures in the ‘Model 3/Y’ and ‘Other Models’ categories, leaving some wanting more specific results on Cybertruck units delivered since its launch in November.

Still, Tesla’s full-year deliveries marked a 38-percent increase year over year, while production numbers landed a 35-percent increase from 2022. While the automaker’s deliveries dipped slightly during the third quarter, as predicted previously by Tesla due to factory upgrades, the company’s Q4 helped it slightly outpace its forecasts for the full year.

In 2022, Tesla delivered 1,313,851 vehicles and produced 1,369,611, representing year-over-year increases of 40 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

You can see Tesla’s full 2023 production and delivery numbers here, and the automaker has set its Q4 2023 earnings call for Wednesday, January 24, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Musk is also set to hold company talks for both SpaceX and Tesla this month, which will be hosted publicly on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

