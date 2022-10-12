Ford Power-Up 3.5.3 Software rolls out: Alexa Built-in almost complete, new games

By

Ford Power-Up Software Update version 3.5.3 has started rolling out this week, giving owners a nearly-complete Alexa Built-in feature, and new games.

The Power-Up 3.5.3 Software Update includes substantial updates to Ford’s Alexa integration, which is mostly built-in at this point. “Most of Alexa Built-in has now been downloaded, with the final piece arriving in a few more days,” Ford said to customers in the release notes.

Ford utilizes both CarPlay and Alexa, as well as its in-house SYNC®4 Technology in its cars. Alexa has been in development in Ford models for some time, and it seems that the automaker is finally close to releasing it altogether.

Alexa access will also be included for free for the first three years, Ford said.

Additionally, Ford is adding new entertainment options in the form of in-car gaming to its vehicles. With the addition of Lane Change, Sudoku, and auto-themed Jigsaw Puzzles, Ford is making trips to EV charging points a little easier to embrace.

Ford started rolling out the Power-Up 3.5.3 Software Update earlier this week, according to owners who contribute to the F-150 Gen 14 forums.

Ford’s Power-Up 3.5.3 Software Update release notes are available below (via @macheauto on Twitter):

“Ford Power-Up 3.5.3

We’ve been busy. Check these out.

Alexa Built-in

It’s almost here. Most of Alexia Built-in has now been downloaded, with the final piece arriving in a few more days. Then you can wake Alexa up. Make a call, check the weather, interact with your smart-home devices, make a shopping list, ask for a joke. Just about anything you use Alexa for at home, you’ll be able to do in your vehicle. Plus, add Ford Streaming and listen to music and podcasts.

You’ll know it’s time to activate Alexa when the icon appears on your SYNC®4 Technology screen. Just click on it and follow the steps to register. Remember, your vehicle must have Enhanced Voice Recognition and an activated modem. And, of course, you’ll need an Amazon account.

More good news: Your first three years of Alexa access are on us (streaming media services not included). That three-year clock starts ticking the moment the Alexa icon appears, so don’t wait to set it up. Go to your Ford Account or FordPass® App to learn even more.

Games

Looking for something to do while charging up? These new games are just the ticket. In Lane Change, you’ll dodge cars while collecting points and trying not to get squashed. Into numbers? Try the always-challenging Sudoku. Or go old school and piece together one of the auto-themed Jigsaw Puzzles.”

