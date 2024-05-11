Ford reducing battery orders as it loses over $100,000 per EV sold

By

Ford has reportedly reduced its electric vehicle (EV) battery orders, as the company faces substantial losses on the technology and scales back its electrification plans.

After Ford reported last month that its Model e EV unit was losing more than $100,000 per EV sold, the automaker is now reducing its orders of EV batteries, according to sources familiar with the matter in a Friday Bloomberg report. The sources, who asked to remain anonymous, say that Ford still has partnerships with its battery suppliers, including SK On, LG Energy Solution, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL).

Ford is forecasting EV unit losses of as much as $5.5 billion this year, as detailed in the company’s Q1 2024 earnings call. CEO Jim Farley also went on to say that Model e “is the main drag on the whole company right now.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how much Ford is scaling back its EV battery orders, and the automaker has not yet responded to Teslarati’s request for comment.

The reductions come as a larger effort from the company to scale back its EV program in favor of gas and hybrid vehicles, beginning with the company announcing in October that it would be postponing a roughly $12 billion EV investment. In April, Ford announced plans to delay the launch of a three-row EV as well as a next-generation electric pickup—despite the fact that EV sales reached an all-time high for the company.

The company also paused all shipments of its F-150 Lightning in February, instead focusing on getting gas versions of the truck to dealerships. The automaker also cut its F-150 Lightning workforce by about two-thirds, offering affected workers the option to be reassigned to a different location or to voluntarily accept a retirement package. Ford later resumed deliveries of the electric pickup in April, along with offering price cuts of $2,000 or more on many of the truck’s configurations.

