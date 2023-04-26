By

Honda appears ready to go full electric and dive into the increasing competition in the EV industry. The Japanese automaker aims to produce 2 million EVs annually by 2030. At the same time, Honda plans to increase its annual sales of electric motorcycles to 3.5 million units by 2025.

With the popularity of electric vehicles continuously rising, legacy automakers like Honda are reevaluating their place in the general auto industry. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are particularly making strides in the global automobile business. Some believe the rise of BEVs will eventually phase out traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Low-emission vehicles are also starting to influence other transportation models that use fossil fuels, like motorcycles. Now, Honda is setting ambitious goals for its electrification business.

Honda’s Electric Motorcycles

The Japanese automaker plans to launch 10 or more all-electrified motorcycles worldwide by 2025. Its 2030 goal is to sell 3.5 million electric motorcycles annually, approximately 15% of Honda’s total unit sales.

The legacy OEM also expects to launch the EM1 e: electric scooter, powered by Honda’s Mobile Power pack e: swappable battery in Japan, Europe, and Indonesia by 2023. Honda is exploring other electric models that could be equipped with swappable batteries.

Honda’s Electric Vehicle Lineup

The Japanese automaker seems certain about the future of the global auto industry and appears ready to act on its beliefs. Honda set a goal to increase the ratio of EVs and FCEV sales to 100% worldwide by 2040.

The legacy automaker plans to produce over 2 million electric vehicles by 2030. Honda already has plans for three specific auto markets, including North America, China, and Japan. The company’s plans for each region are laid out below.

North America:

In 2024, the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, currently being codeveloped with General Motors (GM), will go on sale.

In 2025, a mid- to large-size EV model which adopts the new E&E architecture based on Honda’s original dedicated EV platform will go on sale.

China:

In early 2024, e:NS2 and e:NP2 will go on sale.

Before the end of 2024, mass production models based on the e:N SUV xù concept model will go on sale. The e:N SUV xù concept model was unveiled at Auto Shanghai this month.

By 2027, Honda will introduce a total of 10 new EV models, including three models mentioned above.

By 2035, Honda will strive to make EVs 100% of its automobile sales in China, ahead of other regions.

Japan:

In the first half of 2024, a N-VAN-based commercial-use mini-EV model will go on sales.

In 2025, an EV model based on the N-ONE will go on sale.

In 2026, two small-size EV models, including a SUV type, will go on sale.

Honda is prepared to do the work and get down to the nitty-gritty of electrification. It plans to enter into strategic partnerships to build a strong value chain, including procuring battery resources ethically and producing EV cells responsibly. Honda expects to work with big names in the burgeoning automobile battery industry, including CATL and LG Energy Solutions.

