Hyundai IONIQ 5 wins Triple Crown of awards, including World Car of the Year, at NYIAS

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 all-electric crossover has claimed three new awards, including World Car of the Year, at the New York International Auto Show.

Recognized by a jury of 102 automotive journalists representing 33 different countries, the IONIQ 5 was recognized as World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and World Car Design of the Year during a ceremony at the NYIAS.

The IONIQ 5 beat out 27 competitor models, according to Hyundai, which launched the vehicle last year. Hyundai has sold over 6,200 units of the IONIQ 5 so far in 2022.

“We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which recognize the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company,” CEO and President Jaehoon Chang said. “Our vision is to enable Progress for Humanity, and this endorsement of our approach will serve to embolden our commitment to make this vision a reality.”

The IONIQ 5 is just one of several new fully electric models Hyundai plans to launch before the end of the decade. Hyundai plans to launch 17 new BEV models by 2030 under all of its brands, including Genesis. The company said it plans to sell at least 1.87 million BEVs units by the end of 2030.

Starting at $41,195, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a competitor to the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, among other all-electric crossovers on the market. A review of the vehicle from Car and Driver landed it a respectable score of 8.5 out of 10. Pros were the more than 300-mile range rating, the fast-charging capabilities, and world-class handling and ride quality. However, the fully-loaded IONIQ 5 will set customers back over $50,000, and the interior is not as flashy as you might find in other vehicles at that price point. Nevertheless, the IONIQ 5 is “a stylish EV hatchback with polite road manners,” the publication wrote.

The IONIQ 5, as previously mentioned, it one of the first steps of Hyundai’s venture into EVs. “IONIQ 5 represents a pivotal achievement for us as we pioneer a new generation of smart mobility solutions with our innovative E-GMP platform technologies, exceptional performance, and disruptive approach to design and space,” Chang said. “IONIQ 5 has made a strong impression on increasingly eco-conscious consumers around the world, and its success supports the acceleration of electrification of the automotive industry. The pace of change at Hyundai will continue unabated through the rest of 2022 as we will soon be adding to our award-winning IONIQ range.”

