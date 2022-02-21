LG Energy Solution hires Nvidia data expert to improve global battery production

By

LG Energy Solution (LGES) appointed Dr. Peter Kyungsuk Pyun as the company’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO). The newly created position given to Dr. Pyun will be instrumental as LGES ramps efforts to improve its battery production facilities by converting them into smart factories with data-centric operations.

Dr. Pyun was one of five principal data scientists at Nvidia. His LinkedIn shows that he is still presently employed at Nvidia, but that may change as Pyun settles into his new role as Chief Digital Officer at LGES. From 2016 to 2019, Dr. Pyun was a Principal Solutions Architect at Nvidia. As a lead architect, he worked in the field of autonomous vehicles, industrial AI, and cloud AI.

“Dr. Pyun has gained global perspective and experience in operating and developing solutions for AI-based monitoring in smart manufacturing. We are thrilled to have him as Dr. Pyun is the right fit, who is [sic] capable of accelerating efforts to turn LGES’s global battery manufacturing facilities into smart factories,” LG Energy Solution commented about the CDO appointment. “Based on his accumulated experience in world-renowned firms, we expect LGES to take a further step forward in battery manufacturing processes by utilizing AI and big-data technology,” added the company spokesperson.

LGES believes data-driven decisions will improve its battery manufacturing process and reduce potential battery-related issues. In 2021, LG agreed to reimburse General Motors Co. for nearly $2 billion in estimated costs and expenses associated with the Chevy Bolt EV recall.

LG and GM seem to have moved on from the Chevy Bolt EV recall. Both companies invested $2.6 billion in GM’s third Ultium Cell manufacturing plant late last month. The facility will be located in Lansing, Michigan, on land leased to GM.

The Lansing factory is expected to have 50 GWh of battery cell capacity once it reaches full production. It will supply battery cells to GM’s Orion Assembly plant, where the legacy automaker produces the Chevy Bolt and other electric vehicles in the future. The Lansing plant is scheduled to open in late 2024. The other Ultium Cell manufacturing plants are being constructed in Ohio and Tennessee.

