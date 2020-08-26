Lucid reveals compact 113 kWh battery in efficient “Space Concept” platform

Lucid Motors has unveiled that its first car, the Air, will come to the increasingly competitive electric vehicle market with class-leading interior space through a roomy and spatially-efficient design. The “Space-Concept” design takes advantage of a miniaturized EV drivetrain and a compact 113 kWh battery pack. The culmination of the two will offer drivers extended range while maximizing comfortability for passengers.

Lucid also stated that its frunk will be the largest ever offered on an electric car thanks to the compact design, giving owners more space for cargo while not interfering with the cabin room.

The layout and design are all thanks to Lucid’s Space Concept, which uses a compact drivetrain and battery pack to increase the amount of available space that passengers have in the vehicle. Lucid stated that its spatial benefits were a central focus during the design of the Air, and it marks the first time an EV was designed from the ground up based on the room passengers have available.

Credit: Lucid

Lucid was able to control the size of its drivetrain by developing the system in-house. Not only is the all-electric vehicle’s energy source powerful and efficient, but it is also miniaturized, making a remarkable amount of space available within the cabin, despite the small exterior size of the car.

“It’s relatively easy to achieve more range by adding progressively more batteries, but gaining ‘dumb range’ that way increases weight and cost, and reduces interior space,” CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, Peter Rawlinson, said. “Lucid Air has achieved its remarkable range whilst also reducing battery size through its in-house technology, resulting in a breakthrough in overall vehicle-level efficiency.”

A smaller battery pack and powertrain design not only offers a more spacious cabin area for owners to enjoy, but it also provides Lucid the opportunity to achieve competitive range ratings for future models while saving cost and weight.

Rawlinson describes the design as a breakthrough that could eventually lead to Lucid helping revolutionize the EV sector, just like Tesla has for years.

“Lucid’s breakthrough is not merely just a few percent; we are talking about a significant improvement, which I shall cover further on September 9th,” he said.

In addition to the Air’s class-leading passenger space, it will also offer a 280-liter frunk space. The frunk in the Air will be 89% larger than any other frunk in the sedan market, and 40% larger than the largest frunk in the SUV class. When combining the frunk and trunk, there are 739 liters of total luggage space. It is best in class for both EV and internal combustion engine vehicles.

When combined with the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP), which is comprised of a “skateboard” battery design, the Air will offer passengers “an unparalleled experience” through plenty of interior space with class-leading performance and range.

On September 9th, Lucid will debut the Air in an online reveal. The vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs will be shown to viewers, while new details about production, available variants, and pricing information will also be made available.