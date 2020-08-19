Lucid Air to offer vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-vehicle charging features

A recent press release from electric car maker Lucid Motors has revealed that the company will be rolling out its flagship Air sedan with a rather interesting feature: V2X. According to the company, “V2X” refers to “vehicle-to-everything,” which means that the Lucid Air will have full bi-directional capabilities built-in, allowing the car to function in both vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) scenarios.

As noted by the company in a press release, the Lucid Air’s bi-directional home charging capabilities could provide a lot of value to owners of the luxury electric sedan. Thanks to bi-directional charging, Lucid Air owners could utilize their vehicles as an energy storage unit to power their homes, which is particularly useful during those occasional trips to off-grid areas. The company described these features as follows.

“Home charging is one of the key benefits of EV ownership. In addition to the standard Lucid Mobile Charging Cord that comes with every Lucid vehicle, Lucid has also developed the Lucid Connected Home Charging Station, one of the first AC charging stations with bi-directional charging ever offered. With bi-directional charging, owners can enjoy not just a more cost-effective charging method, but also use their Lucid Air as a temporary energy reserve to power their homes, including off-grid vacation properties,” the company noted.

(Credit: Lucid Motors)

The rollout of the bi-directional Lucid Connected Home Charging Station is made possible by the EV maker’s integrated partnership with Qmerit. Owners of the Air who are interested in taking advantage of their vehicles’ bi-directional charging capabilities would be required to complete a digital survey, which Qmerit will then use to manage the installation process using its network of licensed electricians. Pricing for the Connected Home Charging Station is yet to be announced.

The Lucid Air’s vehicle-to-vehicle capabilities were not discussed by the company much in its recent press release, but the practical applications of the function are notable. With such a feature in place, Lucid Air owners would be able to provide power from their vehicles’ batteries to other electric cars that are low on energy. Interestingly enough, Lucid has not stated if its V2V capabilities will be universally compatible with other EVs, or if it is designed to work only between two Air sedans.

(Credit: Lucid Motors)

Vehicle-to-vehicle charging, while not yet mainstream, appears to be gaining ground in some territories. Just last year, for example, Hyundai launched India’s first V2V charging service, which allows owners with cars low on battery to call for another EV to be sent to their location. Once there, the recently-arrived electric car would be used as a power source for charging the customer’s vehicle.

The use of electric vehicles in V2G and V2V settings seems poised to spread in the near future. Earlier this year, reports emerged suggesting that industry leader Tesla is exploring vehicle-to-grid solutions for its growing fleet of vehicles, with noted Tesla hacker @greentheonly remarking that the company’s vehicles already have logic that allows DC to flow out of the company’s battery packs.

Interestingly enough, V2G is something that was discussed by former CTO JB Straubel, who noted back in 2015 that once there are a million Teslas on the road, the fleet could have substantial controllable load capacity. The 1-million-milestone was reached last March, and with Lucid offering “V2X” features right off the bat, it appears that the race to offer vehicle-to-grid services has just become a lot more interesting.