Lucid shows the tedious process of building the Air Dream Edition by hand

Lucid Motors detailed the tedious process of building its introductory electric vehicle, the Air Dream Edition, by hand in a recent video the automaker posted to its website.

Lucid is preparing the Air Dream Edition for deliveries that are planned for the second half of 2021. With its Casa Grande, Arizona production facility in limited operation, Lucid is now working to manufacture the Dream Edition, but it is focusing on human-based production for the time being. Some automation is being used, but the tedious process of building the car mostly by hand allows Lucid engineers to inspect the Air in ways of magnification, a task that will likely limit the number of production errors and build quality mishaps that come from manufacturing vehicles.

Once the Lucid Air leaves its state-of-the-art paint facility, it moves to General Assembly, where the body, powertrain, and interior all come together to make the Air Dream Edition. “At this stage in the process, it’s less about the robots, and more about the hands-on human element. It’s all carefully choreographed,” Lucid wrote in a posting.

“We do have some robots and we do have automation, but this vehicle is put together by humans. And it takes real craftsmanship,” Art Schlaud, Director of Manufacturing for General Assembly said.

The focus at the present time for Lucid is fulfilling the 500 planned units of the Air’s premier variant: the Dream Edition. Starting at $161,500, the Dream Edition of the Lucid Air packs a unique blend of power and efficiency. Exclusive materials and trims in both the interior and exterior of the vehicle give it a first-class feel. While three other Air variants will be available in the coming months, the Dream Edition is undoubtedly the top-of-the-list in terms of Lucid’s standards, and the automaker is taking every precaution to ensure owners that the car will be as close to perfect as humanly possible.

After the Air is built, it undergoes a tedious, 180-attribute quality inspection at the hands of Federico Tapia, the Director of Manufacturing Quality. “The handoff with general assembly starts in the roll test area. We take the unit, start with the handle lock mechanisms, and we take the car to the water test, squeak and rattles. Then to the predelivery line. We are evaluating eleven subsystems, powertrain, body, interior, exterior, chassis, and more.”

The Air Dream Edition will be Lucid’s introduction into the electric vehicle market, and the company knows the unfortunate truth about first impressions: You only get one of them. With that being said, Lucid is taking full advantage of its team of manufacturing experts, working to eliminate the possibility of errors before its first deliveries begin. A successful breakthrough could be monumental to Lucid and the EV sector as a whole.