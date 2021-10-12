Lucid announces DreamDrive: a ‘user-friendly, future-ready’ Advanced Driver Assistance System

By

Lucid Group has announced the details of its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), DreamDrive, which it calls “the most technically sophisticated advanced driver-assistance system.” Lucid’s DreamDrive, which comes standard in the company’s top two trims of its Air sedan, employs up to 32 onboard sensors, a driver-monitoring system, and a user-friendly interface powered by onboard ethernet networking systems. The system is set to have new features and improvements delivered to it through a series of Over-the-Air updates.

“DreamDrive Pro has been designed to grow in capability, thanks to our ability to deliver software over-the-air and key equipment already in place in the vehicle,” Lucid’s Senior Director of ADAS and Autonomous Driving, Dr. Eugene Lee, said. “Thanks to highly integrated hardware and software teams, Lucid has the ability to develop new functionality for DreamDrive Pro in-house. This can benefit every facet of the DreamDrive Pro experience, from the frequency of updates to the planned rollout of the Highway Pilot system for conditional automated driving on select roadways in the coming years.”

A Sensor Suite That Can Detect What the Human Eye Cannot

The 32 onboard sensors that will feed data to the DreamDrive system will detect what the human eye can’t. Only the most trained eye will be able to spot the up to 32 sensors on the Air Dream and Grand Touring editions as they will be seamlessly integrated into the exterior of the sedan.

Lucid writes:

“Comprising 14 visible-light cameras, five radar units, four surround view cameras, ultrasonic sensors throughout the vehicle exterior, and, for DreamDrive Pro, the first automotive installation of LIDAR in North America. This solid-state LIDAR sensor will deliver high-resolution data with an ultra-wide field of view. Together, these sensors enable DreamDrive to detect what a human driver cannot, and act as an invisible co-pilot to help drivers get to their destination safely.”

Credit: Lucid Credit: Lucid Credit: Lucid Credit: Lucid

A Human-Machine Interface That’s About the Human

Lucid DreamDrive also will use its Surreal Sound from its 21-internal speaker system to deliver clear directional alerts that will enhance the safety and awareness of drivers. The use of the speakers to warn drivers with directional alerts will enhance features like Front and Rear Cross Traffic Protection and Autonomous Emergency Braking. Surround View Monitoring also will provide a 360-degree view of the car, helping maneuver tight parking spaces or streets.

Highway Assist and Auto Park

Highway Assist and Auto Park features will also help enhance DreamDrive’s versatility. Lucid writes regarding Highway Assist:

“The Highway Assist group of features is designed to help drivers stay safe, while also making the Lucid Air even more delightful to drive. Highway Assist blends adaptive cruise control and lane centering control to help keep the Lucid Air right where it belongs on the freeway, at a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and other lanes. Traffic Jam Assist operates at speeds between 0 and 40 miles per hour, aiding in centering the vehicle when lane lines are occluded by close traffic. For vehicles equipped with DreamDrive Pro, further functions for Highway Assist are already in development.“

Of course, drivers will be able to use Highway Assist when the driver is attentive, and this will be confirmed through a robust sophisticated driver monitoring system. “An infrared driver camera tracks head position, eye gaze, and blinking, while hands-off detection prompts the driver to return their hands to the steering wheel immediately,” the company’s press release states.

Additionally, an Auto Park feature will make putting the car in tight spots much easier. Identifiying parallel or perpendicular spots and easily parking in them makes the task of maneuvering a thing of the past. It will even turn the wheels toward or away from the curb when parking on a hill.

A Robust Platform for Greater Capability in the Future

All of these features are great, but they wouldn’t be possible without the right platform. Lucid’s proprietary Ethernet Ring will enable four high-speed computer gateways – one at each corner of every vehicle – which will communicate with one another at lightning-fast speeds to result in high performance and hgih degrees of redudnancy for key ssytems like steering, braking, power, sensors, and more.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below, or be sure to email me at [email protected] or on Twitter @KlenderJoey.

Lucid announces DreamDrive: a ‘user-friendly, future-ready’ Advanced Driver Assistance System