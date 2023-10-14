Tesla Cybertruck sighting next to Rivian R1T shows size comparison

By

Several people have spotted the Tesla Cybertruck in the wild in recent months, and one new sighting outside of a Supercharger station shows the unique truck’s size compared to a Rivian R1T.

Facebook user Lee Roy posted a photo of a Tesla Cybertruck parked beside a Rivian R1T on Saturday, showing off the size of the two electric pickups. Interestingly, they appear fairly similar in size, with the Cybertruck looking wider and a little bulkier in one of the shots.

The post includes three photos, two of which show the front and one of which depicts the rear of the vehicles. Both electric trucks appear roughly the same height, with the R1T perhaps being a tad taller.

You can see Lee Roy’s photos of the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T below, taken just outside of a Supercharger station.

The photos are just the latest Cybertruck sighting, with the truck sporting the same “RC” decal seen on many release candidates seen on public roads in recent weeks. The sightings come ahead of initial deliveries of the Cybertruck, which are expected to take place sometime in the next few months.

The Cybertruck will be Tesla’s first offering in the electric pickup segment, which has only a few competitors at present, including the aforementioned Rivian R1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevy Silverado EV.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe recently discussed the Cybertruck, saying that he wasn’t worried that the Tesla truck would take away from the company’s market. Instead, Scaringe emphasized the need for increased variety in the EV market, saying that it’s “great” that a product like the Cybertruck “exists in the world.”

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

