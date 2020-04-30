NASA’s Mars rover engineers face their new big challenge: Working from home

It’s no surprise that millions of people have been forced to leave their offices and work remotely and separated from coworkers amid the ongoing pandemic.

But what if your star coworker isn’t just in another state, but is on an entirely different planet? That’s what engineers and scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory are having to contend with. Their golf cart-sized coworker is busy roving across the Martian surface.

NASA is used to sending commands to its spacecraft spread across the solar system, but they typically do so from control rooms at various agency centers and rely on their colleagues to troubleshoot and plan mission objectives. So when the Curiosity rover’s team was asked to stay home as part of an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, that team now had to manage hundreds of people along with a six-wheeled rover.

Curiosity captured this incredible panorama of Mars last November. Credit: NASA

Curiosity touched down on Mars in 2012, and ever since it has been busy exploring the red planet. But in order to carry out its objectives, the rover relies on a team of humans here on Earth to write computer code that will instruct the rover on how to carry out actions and conduct experiments on Mars.

“We’re usually all in one room, sharing screens, images, and data. People are talking in small groups and to each other from across the room,” Alicia Allbaugh, who leads the Curiosity team, said in a NASA blog post.

Now, instead of sharing screens, they’re managing multiple chats and video conference calls to pull off the same tasks they would in office. Typically it takes multiple people working together for the rover to be able to complete one task. For instance, it’s a coordinated effort between approximately 20 people to program Curiosity to drill into a Martian rock and analyze the sample collected.