Porsche reveals 20,000 Taycan deliveries in 2020, 3% decrease in Worldwide sales

Porsche announced in a press release on Tuesday that it had successfully delivered over 20,000 units of its new, all-electric Taycan. Despite a relatively strong showing in the first full year of deliveries, the German automaker saw an overall decline in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porsche unveiled the Taycan in late 2019 as the legendary automaker planned to enter the EV market that has been dominated by Tesla for several years. The Taycan, which was a stereotypical Porsche vehicle in terms of both looks and performance, made its way to owners 20,015 times in 2020. Combating demand issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, which also halted production for six weeks as the company was ramping up manufacturing efforts, Porsche revealed that it is relatively pleased with the showing, looking at the future as an opportunity for large-scale growth.

The automaker said:

“Taycan deliveries totaled 20,015 in 2020, despite a six-week pause in production just as the new model was ramping up, and despite many markets planning spring premieres.”

The Taycan was far from Porsche’s most popular vehicle in 2020. The Cayenne led that statistic with 92,860 sales during the year, a 1% increase compared to the year before. Meanwhile, as a company, over 121,600 cars were delivered to Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, a 4% increase from 2019. These regions, along with China, which saw a 3% increase, were the only positive differences in 2020 compared to 2019.

The largest fall in sales was in Porsche’s home country of Germany, where a 17% decrease in sales was reported. This contributed to a 3% decline in sales in 2020 compared to 2019, making Porsche just one of many automakers to chalk up 2019 as a year to forget. However, with regions beginning to reopen after the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is plenty of reason to believe that 2021 could be a breakthrough year for many companies, including Porsche.

Porsche won’t consider 2020 a complete failure, however. It was certainly a learning experience for many companies in nearly every industry, but 2021 is being looked at as a rebounding year for the legendary automaker.

The company added:

“After the robust 2020 result, Porsche is optimistic about further positive developments in 2021. “We are continuing our product offensive – our customers can look forward to it. It will include additional derivatives of the all-electric Taycan and the 911, among others. We are full of optimism and looking forward to 2021, a year that will also be characterised by unique experiences with the Porsche brand,” says Detlev von Platen.”