Tesla Owners Silicon Valley held the X Takeover event for Tesla and SpaceX enthusiasts over the weekend, and along with a surprise virtual appearance from Elon Musk, the meetup also included the first Tesla light show with a dedicated live performance and more.

The X Takeover, formerly the Tesla takeover, ran Friday through Sunday in San Luis Obispo, California, featuring thousands of Tesla and SpaceX enthusiasts, keynote speeches from Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen and commercial astronaut and entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, a surprise, hour-long interview held virtually with Musk, and more.

On Friday, the event opened with a large, coordinated Tesla light show, and reportedly the first one ever to feature an actual live performance component. The Tesla light show featured DJ Ravi Jakhotia playing electric drums at the center of the set up, along with a unique arrangement of Teslas forming one large circle, two small ones, and a few rows of Cybertrucks and other Tesla vehicles.

Along with being put on by event organizers Tesla Owners Club Silicon Valley, the organization notes that Tesla Club Austria came all the way from Europe to make the conference, and it helped in setting up the formation of the light show. The show was also orchestrated in part by light show regular Simon Pollock, as well as the Tesla Toybox team.

You can watch the full Tesla light show from the 2024 X Takeover below.

The light show feature was originally debuted for the Model X as far back as 2015, though Tesla rolled it out as a feature to its other vehicles in 2022. Since then, several Tesla meetups have included massive organized light shows, some of which have included hundreds or thousands of vehicles.

The largest Tesla light show yet took place in April in Korea, featuring over 1,000 vehicles for a massive display that could easily be seen from high in the air. More recently, a Tesla light show was used as part of a proposal in Austria in May, boasting a sweet, heart-shaped formation comprised of a little over 200 vehicles.

Other notable Tesla light shows include a 687-car light show in Finland, a 255-car show in Germany, and a 170-vehicle Cybertruck-themed light show at last summer’s Tesla takeover, among others still.

