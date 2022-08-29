By

Elon Musk is poised to speak at the 2022 Offshore Northern Shore (ONS) conference in Stavanger, Norway, which will be held from August 29 to September 1, 2022. Musk is now en route to Norway.

Musk’s appearance at the 2022 ONS conference has been announced by the event’s organizers themselves. On the 2022 ONS’ official website, the organizers noted that the Tesla CEO would be setting the stage for a “unique and highly actualized energy conference based on current efforts with satellite communication systems in Ukraine and his very insightful thoughts on the energy industry.”

The 2022 ONS conference promises to be an important event. Together with Elon Musk, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenzkyy would also be addressing the conference’s attendees. Incidentally, Musk has been helping Zelenzkyy by providing Ukraine with Starlink satellite internet kits to keep the country connected to the internet despite its ongoing war with Russia.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk has been featured at the Offshore Northern Shore. He also attended the 2014 ONS, where he declared that the “world could be powered many times over if you had enough battery capacity to pair with it.” These predictions, as noted by the 2022 ONS conference’s organizers, have, in many ways, been proven true. Tesla has contributed largely to this, not just through its electric cars but also through its battery storage projects like the Moss Landing Megapack farm in California and the Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia.

The Tesla CEO also warned about the dangers of letting the oil and gas industry deplete the Earth of its fossil resources at the 2014 ONS. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, Musk has remarked on Twitter that the production of oil and gas should be increased, likely as a means to help keep the industry moving despite any issues arising from the use of fossil fuels from Russia.

Based on updates posted on Twitter, it appears that Musk left Los Angeles, California, a few hours ago. He is reportedly on his way to the Stavanger Airport in Rogaland county, Norway. Those who wish to see Elon Musk’s address in person could purchase their 2022 ONS tickets here, though it should be noted that some passes, such as the ~$1,600 “Full Week Conference Pass” are already sold out.

