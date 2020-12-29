Tesla locks in five-year lithium deal with China’s Sichuan Yahua

Tesla has locked in a five-year lithium supply partnership with China’s Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co., the latter company stated on Tuesday.

Sichuan Yahua labels itself as an industrial group that is headquartered in Chengdu, the capital of the Sichuan Province, China. While the company did not outline the contract’s exact supply requirements, a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange shows that the total value of the contract between $630 million and $880 million from 2021 to 2025.

Tesla has long sought after lithium suppliers in various regions to help with electric vehicle battery production. After locking up a partnership with Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Livent on November 5, the electric automaker has evidently required more than its current partners can supply, especially with production and delivery goals continuing to increase Year-over-Year.

The automaker has stepped up its game in terms of trying to find suppliers of lithium and nickel for EV batteries. Recently, it was revealed that Tesla would send a team of representatives to Indonesia in January to establish a supply chain partnership with the country. President Joko Widodo already sent delegates to meet with Tesla in November, when the initial meeting took place. Indonesia is the world’s largest nickel supplier and already has plans implemented to become the biggest producer of lithium batteries.

Sichuan Yahua has also focused on growth in 2020. In May, the company began operation on a 20,000 tons per year lithium hydroxide plant, which more than doubled the plant’s capacity, Automotive News reported.

Ganfeng Lithium is also one of Tesla’s lithium suppliers and is also located in China. Ganfeng is one of the world’s largest producers of the element and helps source the battery material for vehicles made at Tesla’s Giga Shanghai production facility.

As the company continues to combat global demand increases with more partnerships across the world, Tesla will likely continue to establish lithium and nickel partners on all corners of the globe. As vehicles and energy solutions require battery cells to operate, Tesla is looking for numerous partners to help alleviate supply constraints. Sichuan Yahua is just the latest, but likely not the last, company to help Tesla achieve its plans for global automotive dominance.