Tesla gets low price target from Cowen as fellow Wall St firm expects ‘blockbuster’ Q4

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently received a rather optimistic outlook from Cowen and Company, with analyst Jeffrey Osborne maintaining a Market Perform on the electric car maker. Yet despite this, the analyst also maintained an incredibly conservative price target for the company, with Osborne listing his expectations at $380 per share, $80 up from his previous $300 per share estimate.

While Osborne did raise his price target on Tesla, his $380 per share estimate is still far below TSLA stock’s current level, which ended at $663.69 as of Monday’s close. The Cowen analyst’s price target update then assumes that TSLA stock is poised for a drop of over 40%, a rather steep dive.

NEWS: Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne raised his price target on $TSLA to $380.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a Market Perform rating. — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) December 29, 2020

Cowen’s conservative stance on TSLA stock is very different from that of Global Equities Research, which recently noted that the fourth quarter would likely be yet another breakthrough for the electric car maker. In a recent note, Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdry stated that he is confident TSLA’s Q4 would be a “blockbuster.” Chowdry came to this conclusion following a factory check on December 26.

As noted in a StreetInsider report, Chowdry highlighted that during his factory checks, Tesla employee activity as “extremely solid,” and that was on December 26, the day immediately following Christmas. The analyst also remarked that shipping and product were “extremely solid,” and with this, Tesla’s fourth-quarter performance would likely prove to be a “game-changer.”

Tesla is currently looking to deliver over 180,000 vehicles this fourth quarter. If the company is able to accomplish this, Tesla would be able to achieve its ambitious target of delivering half a million cars in 2020. The company has so far been silently executing on its Q4 goals, though CEO Elon Musk’s recent lighthearted tone on Twitter has incited speculations that Tesla may have a solid shot at meeting 2020’s delivery goal.

Disclaimer: I am long TSLA.

