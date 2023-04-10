Tesla Model Y output being ramped in Giga Texas

By

Earlier this month, Tesla Giga Texas hit a new milestone by building 4,000 Model Y in one week. A recent flyover of the Gigafactory Texas complex suggests that the Tesla team has not let off the accelerator since.

Tesla watcher Jeff Roberts, who has been following the progress of Giga Texas since its earliest days, recently shared images and footage from a drone flyover he recently conducted around the facility. Roberts observed that Giga Texas seemed to be shipping more Model Ys than ever, to the point where he reportedly counted 50 units of the all-electric crossover per hour.

Giga Texas is cranking out & shipping more Model Ys than ever with 50 per hour based on my time here today! Berlin beware!! #Tesla #GigaTexas #ModelY pic.twitter.com/u70v87fSmQ — Jeff Roberts (@peterdog15) April 9, 2023

Considering the comments from the drone operator and the busy state of Gigafactory Texas, it would seem that the electric vehicle maker is doing what it can to produce 5,000 Model Y per week. This is a milestone that Giga Berlin, a Tesla factory that started vehicle production just a few weeks before Giga Texas, accomplished in late March.

Since starting their vehicle deliveries, Giga Texas and Giga Berlin’s ramp have been neck and neck, at least until recently. Back in December, for example, Tesla announced that Giga Texas had reached an output of 3,000 Model Y per week, and it only took a few days before the company announced the same milestone for Giga Berlin. Since then, however, Giga Texas was left behind for a bit.

This became evident in February when Tesla announced that Giga Berlin had accomplished an output of 4,000 Model Y per week. By late March, Giga Berlin’s vehicle production had reached a very impressive 5,000 Model Y per week. At the time, Giga Texas’ last Model Y production milestone was 3,000 per week back in December.

Things picked up earlier this month, however, when Tesla announced through its official Twitter account that Giga Texas had hit an output of 4,000 Model Y in one week. This suggested that the facility was accelerating its production, and new milestones were likely coming. Considering the recent observations from Roberts’ recent flyover, it would not be surprising if Tesla announces Giga Texas’ 5,000-per-week Model Y output soon.

Watch Jeff Roberts’ recent Giga Texas flyover in the video below.

Tesla Model Y output being ramped in Giga Texas