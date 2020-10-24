Tesla critic concludes that Powerwalls do not exist because she’s never seen one

Being a company with a visionary CEO and products that continually push the boundaries of their respective segments means that Tesla is subjected to a steady barrage of negativity from critics and skeptics. At times, the criticisms would involve Elon Musk’s missed targets, or the constant delays in the release of the company’s Autopilot features, to name a few.

Sometimes, however, skeptics could go way above what is considered normal criticism. Sometimes, longtime Tesla skeptics could end up saying and claiming things that would have to be seen to be believed.

Such an instance happened on Twitter recently following the company’s third-quarter earnings call. In typical Tesla critic fashion, Linette Lopez, a Business Insider journalist who is known for her critical reporting of the electric car maker, opted to weigh in on the company’s Q3 earnings. In a tweet, Lopez claimed that the main takeaway from the call was that everyone should be excited about the Solar Roof next year.

This is pretty unsurprising considering that Musk did note that the Soar Roof’s killer potential should be evident next year. Yet, it was a follow-up tweet from Lopez that truly proved to be remarkable. In a post, the veteran journalist noted that in all her years following the company, she has never encountered people buying or selling the Powerwall. Thus, the reporter took it upon herself to conclude that the Powerwall must not exist at all.

“In all of my Tesla reporting over the years I have no(t) actually been able to find the people buying of selling the Powerwall. So I’ve had to deduce, based on that, that there is no such thing,” the reporter wrote.

This statement may have been made in jest, of course, considering that Tesla has already installed over 100,000 units of the home battery system over the years. That being said, the journalist’s post, which pretty much qualifies as a fallacy under Argumentum ad Ignoratiam, is still way out there, even for a Tesla critic. It is pretty easy to confirm that the things exist, after all.

Earlier this month, for example, the results from EnergySage’s eleventh semiannual Solar Marketplace Intel Report indicated that the Powerwall 2 has been quietly dominating the residential battery storage market. According to EnergySage, a company that is backed by the US Department of Energy, over half of the home battery storage quotes in its online MarketPlace included a Tesla Powerwall. That’s no joke.

The longtime Tesla critic may also be quite surprised to know that Powerwalls have been involved in a growing Virtual Power Plant (VPP) project in Australia, and the system has been working well. Even in its initial stages, the VPP was already able to prove itself useful, rescuing the South Australian grid during an unexpected power outage a year ago. That would be pretty challenging to accomplish if Tesla’s home batteries were imaginary all along.