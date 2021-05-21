The Boring Company opens registrations to test ride the LVCC Loop

By

The Boring Company has opened registrations for volunteers who want to test ride the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop. The Boring Company will be conducting a Vegas Loop Capacity Test with the volunteers. The tunneling company probably wants to do some final tests before it officially welcomes visitors next month.

“The goal is to ride the Loop as many times as possible!” noted the company in its invitation.

Participants must be 12 years old or older to volunteer. To register for a chance to test ride the LVCC Loop, volunteers must pick a ticket for one of the Boring Company stations at the Las Vegas Convention Center. There are three stations in the LVCC Loop. The South Station is in the South Hall, The Central Station is in the Central Hall, and the West Station is in the West Hall.

Volunteers who register will receive a confirmation email with the address and parking details. “Registration does not guarantee admission. A final confirmation email will be sent to verified attendees,” said the invitation.

According to @BoringLoopLV, the tunneling company recently added 12 new vehicles to its fleet of Tesla vehicles and increased the system’s top speed to 55mph. In a press release previously shared with Teslarati, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) noted that the Tesla vehicles could run at 150 mph but would travel only 35-40 mph due to the tunnels’ short distances. Drivers will operate the cars, but there are plans to run the Teslas autonomously in the future.

The LVCC Loop will welcome its first official visitors to the Convention Center on June 8 for the World of Concrete event.

“We are excited to have partnered with Elon’s company to bring this transportation ‘first’ to our valued convention customers. The expanded Loop system, when developed, will be a game-changer and a new ‘must experience attraction for our visitors,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA president, and CEO.

