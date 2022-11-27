Twitter is recruiting engineers & designers. Here’s how to apply.

By

Twitter is recruiting engineers and designers. Today marks exactly one month since Elon Musk purchased the platform and made several rapid changes to it. Some of those changes included layoffs as well as mass resignations. Elon Musk and the Twitter team are focused on rebuilding the app.

Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Daniel Johnson, who was part of the duo thank played a prank on the media following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, is now working at Twitter. He tweeted that the social media website is hiring and shared how to apply.

“If you want to rebuild Twitter, then DM me evidence of exceptional ability. If you’re an engineer, this should be a summary of accomplishments and links to code; if you’re a designer, send your portfolio,” Johnson said.

He added that remote is fine as long as one’s work is truly excellent. Elon Musk confirmed this, noting that the bar for excellence and trust is higher for overcoming communication difficulties.

Remote is fine, but the bar for excellence & trust is higher to overcome communication difficulties — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Following that, he pointed out that he would ignore messages that don’t send the things he asked for.

“The volume of messages means just sending me ‘Hey, I’m really talented and would love to help,’ means you get ignored. Include the things I asked for, please.”

In November, Elon Musk spoke about hiring new employees for the social media platform and even opening a second headquarters in Texas in the future. In a recording of the meeting shared with The Verge by an employee, Elon Musk said that he was looking to hire engineers and that Twitter had positions open in sales.

