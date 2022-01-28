GMC Hummer EV sports its massive size alongside full-size SUV

By

The GMC Hummer EV is finally making its way to dealerships on the East Coast, sporting its massive size as it sits alongside a GMC Yukon, one of the automaker’s largest sport utility vehicles.

New photographs of the Hummer EV landed on the HummerChat forums earlier this week. In late December, GMC announced the Hummer EV would make its way from the Factory Zero facility in Hamtramck, Michigan to customers, finally completing the first deliveries of the notorious gas-hog name turned sustainable.

However, since the announcement, the GMC Hummer EV has been tough to spot. While the massive vehicle sports some of GM’s most revolutionary and advanced systems, including its Ultium battery system, it appears details on the initial builds are relatively slim. After all, the Hummer EV was actually GM’s second-most-produced electric vehicle in December 2021. The automaker has dealt with widespread battery issues with its Chevrolet Bolt EV, which has been its keystone EV for a decade. During the month, GM produced 26 total electric units: one HUMMER EV, and twenty-five Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

Nevertheless, the Biden-proclaimed “Leader of EVs” is definitely making slow-but-steady progress on its EV front. The Hummer EV is actually the second all-electric pickup to make it to the consumer market, following only the Rivian R1T, which reportedly had its production rate increased by 300 percent in the past week.

In a GMC showroom in North Carolina, the Hummer EV sits just behind a GMC Yukon, an SUV with a notoriously large size. The Yukon comes in several sizes, and we’re not sure if this is the largest trim package. However, the Hummer EV appears to be considerably larger than the Yukon, which puts the all-electric pickup’s massive size into perspective.

Of course, the original Hummer vehicles were massive themselves. The original Hummer H1 had a 130-inch wheelbase, but the EV version even outsizes that with its 135.6-inch wheelbase. For comparison’s sake, the 2022 GMC Yukon has a 120.9-inch wheelbase.

Interestingly, the large exterior shell of the Hummer EV does not necessarily guarantee massive amounts of interior cargo space. Unfortunately, the Hummer EV’s interior room tops out at 81.8 cubic feet, which makes it slightly larger than the 76.2 cubic feet the Tesla Model Y offers with its seats folded down. The Tesla Model Y is not a pickup, however, and is a crossover SUV. Of course, these measurements do not take into account the additional storage space in the bed, which is 60 inches long. The Ford F-150 Lightning will have a 67.1-inch bed, for comparison.

The GMC Hummer EV features several incredible features that GM has gloated in the buildup to the vehicle’s release:

4 Wheel Steer featuring CrabWalk – allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.

Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode – enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the GMC HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.

Watts to Freedom – a driver-selectable experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-60-mph performance in approximately 3 seconds.

Super Cruise – a driver-assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following signaling protocols.

The Hummer EV is still available to order and costs $110,295.

