Lucid Air prices revealed ahead of unveiling event

Lucid has revealed the prices of its Air configurations ahead of the September 9th unveiling event that will take place tomorrow at 4 PM PST. The Air is the first sedan from Lucid, a new electric automaker that is headed by former Tesla executive Peter Rawlinson.

The Air will come in a series of variants, starting with the Dream, which is comparable to a performance configuration. The Dream Edition will cost $161,500 after federal tax credits.

The next step down will be the Air “Grand Touring” edition, which will cost “in the low $130,000s after federal tax credits,” a spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg during an interview.

Finally, Lucid will introduce a sub $100,000 “Touring” model, which will be the most affordable variant of the vehicle. It will be available in late 2021, Lucid said.

Lucid is aiming to compete with Tesla in the grand picture of electric vehicle development, and CEO/CTO Peter Rawlinson knows a thing or two about the company he is gunning for. He designed the Model S in 2009 after he was brought on by CEO Elon Musk.

Rawlinson revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that he sat down with Musk after his first week on the job, stating that Tesla’s flagship sedan needed a complete makeover in order to be successful. Rawlinson was right, and the Model S launched Tesla into the stratosphere as far as EV development was concerned.

Lucid has been revealing small details about the Air ahead of the unveiling event tomorrow. The first detail that Lucid gave to the public was the 517-mile range rating thanks to its 113 kWh battery pack. The automaker revealed its class-leading range on August 11th, which it confirmed at FEV North America in Auburn Hills, Michigan using the EPA’s Multicycle Test Procedure.

Lucid then detailed its best-in-industry peak charging rates, V2G charging features, and “Space Concept” platform, that will allow passengers to have some of the most comfortable interior options in the automotive industry. If that wasn’t enough, the company also showed that its Dream variant was capable of a 9.9-second 1/4 mile time, which is the fastest for any production EV in history.

However, Rawlinson is well aware that until the company starts producing electric vehicles for the public to buy and drive, Lucid hasn’t proven anything. “Words are cheap,” he said. “We are nothing until we’ve got anything into production.”