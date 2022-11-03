By

Lucid Group released details regarding the unveiling of the Pure and Touring trim levels of its introductory electric sedan, the Air, today. Lucid teased the vehicles through a video it released on its Twitter.

The vehicles are set to be unveiled on November 15 at 1:00 P.M. EST, ahead of the first Air Touring delivery, which will take place on the same day at the company’s studio in Beverly Hills.

After launching several luxury and highly-priced trims over the past year, Lucid is now looking to launch two more configurations of the Air all-electric sedan at prices that are slightly more affordable.

Lucid Air Pure

The Lucid Air Pure, the company’s base mode, will have a starting price of $87,400 and will launch with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. Specs for this trim level and EPA-estimated range ratings will be released on November 15.

The Pure was initially geared for a price lower than $70,000 in the United States with the EV tax credit. However, nearly every vehicle on the market has increased in price since then, and car companies have adjusted due to increased costs across the supply chain.

Lucid Air Touring

Additionally, the Lucid Air Touring will also be unveiled during the event. Starting at $107,400, the Touring trim level features “a fine balance of performance, luxury, design, and space.” It features the Air’s single-piece glass canopy that spans from the base of the windshield and extends over the heads of front passengers. Lucid also plans to release more details regarding this trim level on November 15.

Air Touring availability was pushed back to Q4 2022 earlier this year, so it will be interesting to see if Lucid aligns with that after the unveiling event later this month. The company has struggled to ramp production and deliveries of its vehicles, but it is going through normal growing pains that nearly every car company in history has experienced.

Lucid’s Project Gravity

While many may have thought the teaser Lucid published on Twitter could have been a potential unveiling of the Gravity SUV, it does not seem to be the case. However, Lucid did state in its press release that it would release additional details about Project Gravity, which was revealed in 2021. Lucid CEO/CTO Peter Rawlinson said the company plans to launch the Gravity SUV in the latter half of 2023.

The event will take place during the LA Auto Show Week, and Lucid has several things planned for spectators:

During the week of November 15 , all five trim levels – from Air Pure to Air Sapphire – will be on display for media, customers, and fans at the Lucid Studio Beverly Hills. Lucid will also celebrate the global premiere at the Beverly Hills Studio the evening of Tuesday, November 15 , with a celebration event for select media, customers, and VIPs.

, all five trim levels – from Air Pure to Air Sapphire – will be on display for media, customers, and fans at the Lucid Studio Beverly Hills. Lucid will also celebrate the global premiere at the Beverly Hills Studio the evening of , with a celebration event for select media, customers, and VIPs. Derek Jenkins , Senior Vice President of Design and Brand, will be featured at CDN Forum LA taking place during Automobility at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, November 17 . Lucid is also a sponsor of CDN’s LA Design Night that evening at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Both the recently unveiled Lucid Air Pure and Air Sapphire, the world’s most powerful sedan, will be on display.

, Senior Vice President of Design and Brand, will be featured at CDN Forum LA taking place during Automobility at the Los Angeles Auto Show on . Lucid is also a sponsor of CDN’s LA Design Night that evening at the Convention Center. Both the recently unveiled Lucid Air Pure and Air Sapphire, the world’s most powerful sedan, will be on display. Peter Rawlinson , CEO and CTO, will deliver the opening keynote at the Automotive News World Congress on Friday, November 18 , discussing why efficiency is the new imperative for electric vehicles and how it has been central to all aspects of the development of every Lucid vehicle.

